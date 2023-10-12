BMW has uncovered its second generation X2 compact crossover

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 12, 2023

The new generation X2 is slated to debut at Japan Mobility Show later this month

The SUV gets an optional illuminated kidney grille that makes it distinctive from the X1

Other styling elements include a coupe like roofline, clean side profile with minimal dynamic lines, body integrated door handles

Updated LED headlamps and LED taillights are among range of restyled elements of the X2

The new X2 is BMW;'s first compact crossover to get optional 21-inch alloy wheels

The restyled elements have made the new generation BMW X2 significantly different and more muscular than its predecessor

Inside the cabin, BMW Curved Display is the major update for the X2, which comes powered by the new iDrive 9

The new generation X2's BMW Curved Display combines a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with 10.7-inch infotainment system

Available in two variants, new BMW X2 gets power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine

The engine churns out 238 bhp power and 400 Nm torque in xDrive28i variant

The BMW X2 M35i xDrive generates 307 bhp power and 400 Nm torque
Check more on new generation BMW X2
Click Here