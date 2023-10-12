The new generation X2 is slated to debut at Japan Mobility Show later this month
The SUV gets an optional illuminated kidney grille that makes it distinctive from the X1
Other styling elements include a coupe like roofline, clean side profile with minimal dynamic lines, body integrated door handles
Updated LED headlamps and LED taillights are among range of restyled elements of the X2
The new X2 is BMW;'s first compact crossover to get optional 21-inch alloy wheels
The restyled elements have made the new generation BMW X2 significantly different and more muscular than its predecessor
Inside the cabin, BMW Curved Display is the major update for the X2, which comes powered by the new iDrive 9
The new generation X2's BMW Curved Display combines a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with 10.7-inch infotainment system
Available in two variants, new BMW X2 gets power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine
The engine churns out 238 bhp power and 400 Nm torque in xDrive28i variant
The BMW X2 M35i xDrive generates 307 bhp power and 400 Nm torque