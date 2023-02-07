BMW MINI Cooper explores the icy landscapes of Finland

MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 takes on the icy roads of Sweden's Lapland
The temperature here stays below zero degrees Celsius for more than half of the year
The model in Untamed Edition explores these slippery roads with its 18-inch alloy wheels
The premium automaker says the location provides best conditions for testing of the winter suitability of their prototypes
This model gets an all-wheel drive
The car's four-cylinder engine is paired with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology which ensures smooth driving on any terrain
The engine churns power output of 178 hp
The brand adds all its electric vehicles are also equipped to sustain icy temperatures