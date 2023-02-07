BMW MINI Cooper explores the icy landscapes of Finland

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 07, 2023

MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 takes on the icy roads of Sweden's Lapland  

The temperature here stays below zero degrees Celsius for more than half of the year

The model in Untamed Edition explores these slippery roads with its 18-inch alloy wheels

The premium automaker says the location provides best conditions for testing of the winter suitability of their prototypes

This model gets an all-wheel drive 

The car's four-cylinder engine is paired with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology which ensures smooth driving on any terrain

The engine churns power output of 178 hp

The brand adds all its electric vehicles are also equipped to sustain icy temperatures
