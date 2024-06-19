New-gen BMW X3 breaks cover globally with new design, more power

BMW AG has taken the wraps off the fourth-generation X3 SUV bringing major updates to its hugely popular offering. The 2025 BMW X3 is based on a new platform, gets a distinctly different design language and massive upgrades on the features and powertrain options. The new X3 will make its way to the Indian market with the launch expected sometime next year.

2025 BMW X3 Design

The new-gen BMW X3 gets a new design language, notably the new and larger kidney grilles with vertical and diagonal bars with illumination. This is a far cry from all the iterations of the kidney grilles we’ve seen in recent years across different sizes. The new version looks more corporate, while the top-spec X3 M50 gets horizontal slats for a sharper look inspired by the ones on the XM.

The new BMW X3 looks sharper and leaner than before, while the wider track gives it a sportier stance than its predecessor

The model also gets sleeker adaptive LED headlamps with new L-shaped LED DRLs. The rear sports wraparound LED taillights with the arrow motif, while the rear bumper gets a diffuser that integrates the exhaust tips. BMW is offering the choice of 18-inch alloys as standard, while the more performance-oriented variants will get 20- and 21-inch wheels to choose from.

2025 BMW X3 Dimensions

The new-gen BMW X3 has also grown in proportions over its predecessor. The SUV is 34 mm longer at 4,755 mm and 29 mm wider at 1,920 mm, while the height has dropped by 29 mm to 1,660 mm. The wider track allows for a sportier look on the SUV, while the overall silhouette may seem identical to the smaller X1.

The 2025 BMW X3 gets a Curved Display with dual screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. It runs the latest iDrive 9

2025 BMW X3 Interior

The cabin on the new-gen BMW X3 borrows the same layout as the other offerings from the automaker. The Curved Display is available with the twin digital screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The unit runs the latest iDrive 9 user interface that debuted on the new X1 recently. Furthermore, the cabin gets electrically adjustable sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, the new woven fabric instrument panel and more. Upholstery options will include Veganza and BMW Individual Merino leather. Boot capacity has increased to 570 litres, which can be further expanded to 1,700 litres with the rear seats folded.

2025 BMW X3 Features

On the feature front, the new X3 packs a host of active and passive safety assistance systems. You also get three-zone climate control, automatic tailgate operation, BMW Live Cockpit

Plus, wireless charging, multiple USB Type-C ports, head-up display (HUD), a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and more. You also get in-car gaming with the latest UI that allows you to download games onto the car's infotainment system.

The lower variants get the vertical and diagonal slats on the grille with optional illumination, a radically different approach

2025 BMW X3 Engines

The new-gen BMW X3 will be offered with petrol and diesel engines and new mild-hybrid tech. The lower variants will get the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The motor develops a combined output of 205 bhp and 330 Nm, helping the SUV sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 215 kmph. The 2.0-litre diesel also gets the mild-hybrid tech and packs 194 bhp and 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph coming up in 7.7 seconds.

BMW is also offering a plug-in hybrid version, the X3 30e xDrive that combines the 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 295 bhp and 450 Nm. The PHEV version has an electric-only range of up to 90 km (WLTP) from its 19.7 kWh battery. The top-spec X3 M50 xDrive gets a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine that belts out a healthy 395 bhp with 580 Nm of peak torque and can propel the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically restricted to 210 kmph, which can exceed to 250 kmph with the optional performance tyres. All engines are paired with the standard 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels.

2025 BMW X3 India Launch

BMW will begin sales of the new-gen X3 across Europe and the US soon, while sales in India are slated to begin sometime next year. The SUV is one of the most popular offerings from the automaker that will take on the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Lexus RX and the like.

Meanwhile, BMW is gearing up to introduce the new-generation 5 Series in India next month. The latest generation will arrive in the long-wheelbase (LWB) guise for the very first time with India being the first market globally to get the Right-Hand Drive (RHD) spec 5 Series LWB.

