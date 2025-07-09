BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe pre-bookings commenced. Here's everything you need to know

BMW India has opened pre-bookings for its upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe . The carmaker is taking bookings for the coupe through its official dealerships as well as through the official online website. Slated to be launched on July 17, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be manufactured in Chennai.

The newly refreshed BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a new and more sporty design and an updated engine. The interior of the luxury coupe has also been changed to match the German manufacturer's new design philosophy. The 2 Series Gran Coupe will be up against its rivals, such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, Audi A3 Sedan, and the Toyota Camry.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Design

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a significantly updated design. The nose section of the car looks more compact and sporty than before. It gets a flat nose. Also, there are peeled-back LED headlamps and bonnet lines that converge. Moving to the side profile, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with bigger wheel arches. The rear gets angled LED taillights. The boot storage capacity is now 430 litres.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Interior

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features a revamped cabin that incorporates the design philosophy from the carmaker's latest style guide. The interior of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe resembles that of other sedans from the brand. It gets a new curved display with BMW's latest software. This display combines both the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include ambient lighting bars that react to temperature adjustments made inside the cabin, blue during cooler temperatures and red for a warmer cabin.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Powertrain

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is built on a front-wheel-drive platform. The OEM claims the chassis is more rigid and has stiffened front springs, and multi-valve dampers, enhancing ride comfort. Under the bonnet, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that comes with mild-hybrid technology. This engine is capable of churning out 154 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. These figures are marginally down from the previous car. However, BMW has made the car more responsive with the addition of the electric motor, which adds an extra 20 bhp and also helps the 2 Series Gran Coupe to reach 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds.

