Bentley unveils exclusive Olympia Collection marking 100 years of its 6½ Litre

Bentley has commissioned a special collection of 12 Continental GT models through its Mulliner bespoke division to mark 100 years since the unveiling of the 6½ Litre at the 1926 Olympia Motor Show. Called the Olympia Collection, the cars feature exclusive exterior and interior details inspired by the British luxury carmaker’s heritage and the engineering philosophy of its founder, W.O. Bentley.

Tribute to a century-old milestone

The original 6½ Litre was introduced alongside the 3 Litre, Bentley’s first production model launched in 1921. It was developed to meet demand for a larger chassis and a more powerful engine that could accommodate the heavier coachwork of luxury saloons without compromising performance.

Its development gathered pace in 1924, when W.O. Bentley and three colleagues tested a six-cylinder prototype in France. During the journey from Lyon to Dieppe, the group encountered a prototype from a rival manufacturer. The two cars raced along a straight road at speeds exceeding 80 mph. Although the Bentley won, W.O. was unhappy with the margin and subsequently increased the engine capacity from 4.5 litres to 6.5 litres to “stay two steps ahead".

Distinctive exterior finish

Each Continental GT in the Olympia Collection gets an Ombré by Mulliner paint finish, transitioning gradually from Verdant to Midnight Emerald. The 56-hour painting process creates a contemporary interpretation of the British Racing Green shades used by Bentley in the 1920s.

Bentley’s Mulliner division has incorporated heritage-inspired design elements.

Champagne Gold accents feature on the badges, body pinstripe and black 22-inch Mulliner wheels. The exterior also gets Blackline detailing, including a darkened matrix grille, air intakes and rear diffuser. An animated projection depicting W.O. Bentley’s Lyon-to-Dieppe journey appears when the doors open.

Bespoke cabin and commemorative accessories

The cabin combines Coach Green and Cumbrian Green leather with black-stained, open-pore walnut veneer. Champagne Gold detailing extends to the seat piping, gear lever, steering wheel stitching and controls. The Bentley Rotating Display also receives bespoke clock details inspired by the instruments of the 1926 model.

Rear ski hatch embroidery maps the Lyon-to-Dieppe route, while the treadplates carry Olympia Collection branding. Each car will be accompanied by a matching cover, a commemorative book, a handover box and an individually numbered Brooklands watch with a strap made from the same Coach Green leather used inside the car.

The 6½ Litre later formed the basis of the Speed Six, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1929 and 1930.

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