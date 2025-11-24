Genesis Magma GT Concept unveiled, marks the start of a performance-led future

Genesis has revealed the Magma GT Concept at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, positioning it as the centrepiece of its next decade of high-performance development. Built to preview a future halo model, the concept lays the groundwork for a performance heritage and supports the brand’s long-term ambition to enter GT-class racing.

Rather than just being purely a design display, Genesis says the Magma GT Concept represents what its future performance cars will be built for: controlled speed, track-focused capability and a more serious shift into motorsport-inspired engineering.

The concept also anchors Genesis’ new “Luxury High Performance" direction, aiming to pair racing intent with the refinement expected from a luxury brand.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor India to launch Genesis luxury brand in India in 2027

Genesis Magma GT Concept: Design

The Magma GT Concept introduces a lower, wider and more athletic stance than anything seen from Genesis so far. Its surfaces are made for aerodynamics and stability rather than being too aggressive. It is designed to be a traditional mid-engine supercar, with a long, low nose, a forward-shifted cabin and a sharply angled rear deck. Smooth surfaces are interrupted by broad, muscular arches that give the car a planted, motorsport-like posture.

At the front, Genesis keeps its twin-blade lighting signature, integrated into a reverse-opening clamshell bonnet. The bumper features a single, wide air opening that stretches across the nose, while the headlamp units serve a secondary role by acting as aero elements that help push the front end into the tarmac at speed.

Also Read : In pics: Genesis GMR-001 hypercar debuts as Hyundai's luxury wing's first-ever race car

Along the sides, cooling and airflow take priority. Openings behind the front wheels are designed to move heat away from the brakes, the butterfly doors sit flush to avoid disrupting airflow, and large intakes on the rear haunches direct air toward the mid-mounted power unit. The roof incorporates an additional intake, and the engine is positioned beneath a body-coloured, vented panel to let heat escape efficiently. The entire rear deck forms one uninterrupted engine cover, a layout commonly seen on purpose-built performance cars.

The rear section introduces a twin-bar LED light signature that stretches toward the fenders, with an illuminated Genesis script positioned between them. This lighting is mounted above a substantial vent designed to pull heat out of the powertrain area, tying the visual identity directly to a functional cooling requirement. The concept draws from previous experimental models under the Magma programme.

Also Read : Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo is an insane supercar you can't buy

Genesis Magma GT Concept: Features

While detailed features remain under wraps, Genesis says the concept sets the template for future Magma models. It leans toward driver-focused dynamics, more control, and technology suited for high-performance environments. The Magma GT Concept is also intended to become the reference point for a future halo car and supports the brand’s plan to move closer to GT racing, suggesting a stronger focus on chassis development, aerodynamics and racing-influenced systems.

Genesis Magma GT Concept: Powertrain

Technical details remain unannounced, but Genesis has indicated that the Magma GT Concept is being explored with an internal-combustion V8 rather than a fully electric system. The brand is considering petrol or hybrid configurations to support the kind of output and durability associated with GT racing. This approach aligns the concept with motorsport regulations and suggests development aimed at both circuit use and potential road-legal application.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: