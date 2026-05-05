Lynk & Co GT Concept: Product Bio

The Lynk & Co GT Concept, showcased at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, marks the brand’s first grand tourer and serves as a statement of intent as it completes a decade in the global automotive space. Named “Time to Shine,” the concept reflects a shift towards performance-oriented design, driver engagement, and advanced technology. While not confirmed for production, it offers a clear indication of the brand’s future direction, combining motorsport learnings with evolving design philosophy.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Price

As a concept vehicle, the Lynk & Co GT Concept does not have an official price. Any potential production version would be positioned in the premium performance segment.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Launch Date

The concept was unveiled globally at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. There is currently no confirmation regarding a production timeline.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Variants & Colours

Being a concept model, the GT Concept is presented as a single showcase unit. It features a distinctive Apex Blue exterior finish complemented by Spark Yellow accents, highlighting its performance-oriented character.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Range & Battery

Technical details regarding battery capacity or range have not been disclosed. However, the concept is expected to utilise an advanced electrified platform in line with Lynk & Co’s evolving powertrain strategies.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Specs & Features

The GT Concept follows classic grand tourer proportions, measuring 4,780 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,330 mm in height, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase. These dimensions give it a low-slung stance typical of performance-focused coupes. The exterior design emphasises light interaction, with surfaces engineered to change appearance depending on viewing angles, adding a dynamic visual effect.

Inside, the cabin adopts a 2+2 seating layout, balancing practicality with sportiness. Materials such as White Digital Shimmer leather and ‘Textreme’ 360 carbon fibre contribute to a premium yet technical interior environment. The layout is designed to prioritise driver focus while maintaining a high level of craftsmanship.

A key highlight is the centrally positioned “+” button. Activating this function lowers the suspension by 15 mm, deploys aerodynamic elements at both ends, and raises a rear wing to enhance downforce and stability. Simultaneously, the instrument panel and three digital displays retract, reducing distractions and creating a more immersive driving experience.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Performance

The concept features a rear-wheel-drive layout paired with a track-focused chassis and an AI-powered digital control system. Lynk & Co claims a 0–100 kmph acceleration time of approximately 2 seconds, placing it in the realm of high-performance electric vehicles. Further technical specifications have not been disclosed.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Safety

Safety and driver assistance details have not been outlined, though the concept’s advanced digital architecture suggests integration of next-generation safety and control systems.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Offers & Deals

As a concept vehicle, there are no offers or ownership programs associated with the GT Concept.

Lynk & Co GT Concept Rivals

If developed into a production model, the GT Concept would align with high-performance electric grand tourers from premium manufacturers, targeting buyers seeking a combination of luxury, performance, and advanced technology in a coupe format.