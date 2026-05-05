The Lynk & Co GT Concept, showcased at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, marks the brand’s first grand tourer and serves as a statement of intent as it completes a decade in the global automotive space. Named “Time to Shine,” the concept reflects a shift towards performance-oriented design, driver engagement, and advanced technology. While not confirmed for production, it offers a clear indication of the brand’s future direction, combining motorsport learnings with evolving design philosophy.
As a concept vehicle, the Lynk & Co GT Concept does not have an official price. Any potential production version would be positioned in the premium performance segment.
The concept was unveiled globally at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. There is currently no confirmation regarding a production timeline.
Being a concept model, the GT Concept is presented as a single showcase unit. It features a distinctive Apex Blue exterior finish complemented by Spark Yellow accents, highlighting its performance-oriented character.
Technical details regarding battery capacity or range have not been disclosed. However, the concept is expected to utilise an advanced electrified platform in line with Lynk & Co’s evolving powertrain strategies.
The GT Concept follows classic grand tourer proportions, measuring 4,780 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,330 mm in height, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase. These dimensions give it a low-slung stance typical of performance-focused coupes. The exterior design emphasises light interaction, with surfaces engineered to change appearance depending on viewing angles, adding a dynamic visual effect.
Inside, the cabin adopts a 2+2 seating layout, balancing practicality with sportiness. Materials such as White Digital Shimmer leather and ‘Textreme’ 360 carbon fibre contribute to a premium yet technical interior environment. The layout is designed to prioritise driver focus while maintaining a high level of craftsmanship.
A key highlight is the centrally positioned “+” button. Activating this function lowers the suspension by 15 mm, deploys aerodynamic elements at both ends, and raises a rear wing to enhance downforce and stability. Simultaneously, the instrument panel and three digital displays retract, reducing distractions and creating a more immersive driving experience.
The concept features a rear-wheel-drive layout paired with a track-focused chassis and an AI-powered digital control system. Lynk & Co claims a 0–100 kmph acceleration time of approximately 2 seconds, placing it in the realm of high-performance electric vehicles. Further technical specifications have not been disclosed.
Safety and driver assistance details have not been outlined, though the concept’s advanced digital architecture suggests integration of next-generation safety and control systems.
As a concept vehicle, there are no offers or ownership programs associated with the GT Concept.
If developed into a production model, the GT Concept would align with high-performance electric grand tourers from premium manufacturers, targeting buyers seeking a combination of luxury, performance, and advanced technology in a coupe format.
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