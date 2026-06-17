Bentley unveils Mulliner Bespoke Series; only 100 cars to be produced worldwide

Bentley has revealed a new limited-production programme under its Mulliner division, with just 100 cars set to be built globally. Called the Bespoke Series, the annual collection will be offered on the Continental GT S Coupe and Continental GT S Convertible, bringing exclusive colour combinations and handcrafted detailing to a small production run.

The new collection becomes part of Mulliner’s bespoke and coachbuilding operations and follows a design-led approach to create highly curated special editions. Buyers will be able to choose from six newly developed exterior finishes, each paired with matching interior accents and trim details.

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Six exclusive specifications

The six colour themes introduced for the Bespoke Series are Salerno Blue, Snow Quartz/Arctic White, Midnight Prism Pearlescent, Spectral Verdant, Manuka Orange and Bright Ruby Red. Each finish was developed in Bentley’s Design Studio and features matching design elements throughout the cabin.

For example, Salerno Blue extends into the interior through accent stitching and trim pieces, while Snow Quartz uses Arctic White highlights. Midnight Prism Pearlescent receives Peacock blue accents, while Spectral Verdant takes inspiration from Bentley's motorsport links with green tones inside and out. Buyers looking for brighter finishes can choose Manuka Orange or Bright Ruby Red specifications.

Each colour option also receives a Beluga and Pearl-effect stripe running across the length of the body.

Shared equipment across all models

Regardless of colour choice or body style, all 100 vehicles receive an identical equipment package. Exterior changes include black-painted 22-inch sports wheels with Mulliner self-levelling wheel badges, gloss black mirror caps and black exterior detailing.

Inside, Bentley has fitted mood lighting, the Bentley Rotating Display, comfort seats and dark-tinted chrome trim. The seats, doors and rear sections receive unique perforation patterns developed specifically for this series.

Additional details include individual numbering on the fascia and treadplates, 'By Mulliner' seat tags and a centre-console colour swatch showing all six available finishes. An animated welcome lamp projection is also included.

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Focus on craftsmanship

Bentley says the Bespoke Series was developed through collaboration between its design teams and technical specialists at the company’s Crewe production facility. The latest collection also highlights the brand's new Design Studio and recently introduced Paint Shop, with colour serving as the central theme for the programme.

Production will be capped at 100 examples worldwide across both the Continental GT S Coupé and Continental GT S Convertible. Each buyer will also receive a custom-fitted car cover designed specifically for the vehicle.

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