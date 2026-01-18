Bentley Mulliner unveils its most personalised Batur Convertible yet

Bentley’s bespoke division, Mulliner, has completed what it describes as its most highly curated Batur Convertible to date. The one-off, known as Batur Convertible #4, has been commissioned by long-time Bentley collector Sonia Breslow.

The car joins a rare private collection that already includes the Blower Continuation Series, Speed Six Continuation Series and the Bacalar. The Bacalar was Bentley’s first modern-era coachbuilt model.

Bentley Batur Convertible #4: Client involvement

Mulliner says the project reflects a close collaboration with the owner. Breslow is deeply involved in specifying every detail, with a focus on consistency across colours, materials and finishes.

She describes the Batur Convertible as a long-term keeper. “It’s my forever car," Breslow said, adding that she enjoys working through every design detail.

Bentley Batur Convertible #4: Exterior design

The Batur Convertible features a bespoke tri-tone exterior. The colour scheme uses shades commissioned specifically for the car.

A 6 mm gloss-silver fine line highlights the Batur’s ‘endless bonnet’ design. The upper body colour, called ‘Breslow Blue’, has been matched to the roof canvas. This marks Bentley’s first bespoke-coloured convertible roof.

When folded, the roof reveals a matching Airbridge. The lower body is finished in ‘Midnight Breslow Blue’. The same shade appears as a bonnet pinstripe. Accent colours are used on the wheels and wing mirrors. Polished titanium exhaust finishers and bright silver grilles complete the exterior.

Bentley Batur Convertible #4: Interior details

The cabin features warm, autumn-inspired colours. These include tan and caramel tones, paired with light blue accents.

Contrast stitching runs across the tonneau, seats, headrests and instrument panel. The outline of Mount Batur is subtly woven into the floor mats. On entry, an animated welcome lamp projects the owner’s handwritten name using 415,800 microscopic mirrors.

Bentley Batur Convertible #4: Materials and technology

The fascia features a bright aluminium engine spin finish inspired by early Bentleys. The Bentley Rotating Display includes bespoke coloured gauge faces that match the satin blue clock.

The car also debuts Bentley’s first use of 3D-printed platinum. The top dead centre marker on the steering wheel and the organ stops are crafted from the metal.

Bentley Batur Convertible #4: Powertrain

Power comes from Bentley’s most powerful W12 engine. The hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged unit produces 740 bhp.

Despite its bespoke focus, the Batur Convertible remains a high-performance grand tourer. Mulliner says the final car reflects a balance of craftsmanship, personalisation and engineering.

