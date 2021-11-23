Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner, Hybrid make grand debut at China auto show

Bentley Motors has introduced two new members of the Flying Spur family - Flying Spur Mulliner and Flying Spur Hybrid in China, and has displayed them at the Guangzhou Auto Show. The Bentley Flying Spur is a popular and an important model in the Chinese market with the brand witnessing stronger demand after the pandemic, increasing sales by 200 per cent since last year.

The new Flying Spur Mulliner four-door luxury Grand Touring sedan is Mulliner’s first electrified Bentley model. It features exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels in a grey-painted and polished finish along with self-levelling wheel caps. The ‘Double Diamond’ front grille and chrome front lower grille are complimented by Mulliner branded wing vents and Satin Silver painted mirror caps. The iconic Flying B is electronically deployed and illuminated while the model also features jewel fuel and oil caps.

The vehicle's outer treadplates and deep-pile overmats welcome passengers aboard. On the inside, the cockpit is complemented by accent colour piping and embroidery on the hand-stitched seats. Customers can choose from three powertrain options including the hybrid.

The introduction of the new Flying Spur Hybrid strikes a fine balance between internal combustion engine and electric motor. It combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque. The model can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

The Flying Spur Hybrid comes with connected car services that include features such as My Battery Charge, My Car Statistics, and My Cabin Comfort. Other driver instruments include information such as operating solely in EV drive, regenerating whilst deaccelerating or using the combustion engine.

Bentley has also displayed the Bentayga S at the Guangzhou Auto show. The model features striking design cues and unique detailing and is the latest version of Bentley’s benchmark model.