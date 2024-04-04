Malfunctioning or poorly functioning car AC results in great inconvenience for the drivers and passengers of any car during summer
Here are some easy yet important tips for ensuring your car AC provides optimum cooling experience
Always try to park the car under a shade that will protect it from direct sun rays leading to heat buildup inside the cabin
Keep the windows slightly open instead of completely closing them to let the air in and out when the vehicle is parked
Don't turn on the AC in full blower mode but start it slow and gradually increase speed
Keep the AC filter clean or replace if required
Use the car AC regularly to keep it properly functioning, even if for a short while
Inspect and service the air conditioning system if you feel the cooling is not adequate or there is any other issue
Following these tips can ensure optimum cooling from the car's AC