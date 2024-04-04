In summer, one of the most used car feature is the air conditioning system

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 04, 2024

Malfunctioning or poorly functioning car AC results in great inconvenience for the drivers and passengers of any car during summer

Here are some easy yet important tips for ensuring your car AC provides optimum cooling experience

Always try to park the car under a shade that will protect it from direct sun rays leading to heat buildup inside the cabin

Keep the windows slightly open instead of completely closing them to let the air in and out when the vehicle is parked

Don't turn on the AC in full blower mode but start it slow and gradually increase speed

Keep the AC filter clean or replace if required

Use the car AC regularly to keep it properly functioning, even if for a short while

Inspect and service the air conditioning system if you feel the cooling is not adequate or there is any other issue

Following these tips can ensure optimum cooling from the car's AC
