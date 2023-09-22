Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid launched at 5.25 crore, comes with

HT Auto
Bentley India has announced the launch of a hybrid version of Flying Spur for the Indian market. It is priced at 5.25 crore ex-showroom before any options and exchange rate fluctuations. The luxury saloon will be sold through Exclusive Motors which is the official partner of Bentley for India.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM
Till now, the Flying Spur was offered with a W12 and V8 powertrains. However, Bentley has added a 2.9-litre V6 engine which comes with an electric motor. It puts out 536 bhp of max power and 750 Nm of peak torque. So, the power output is 95 bhp more than the Bentayga Hybrid. The Flying Spur can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. Apart from this, the new Flying Spur is the most efficient Bentley ever. The manufacturer says that the Flying Spur Hybrid should be able to cover 800 km on a full tank.

Being a Bentley, there are a lot of customization options to choose from. What this means is that every Flying Spur that is sold can be tailor-made according to the owner's preference. Bentley is offering 60 exterior colours, including Mulliner and the owner can also commission a custom paint job. There is also Blackline specification available which comes with a dark version of the optional illuminated Flying Bentley logo on the hood.

For the interior, the customers can choose from eight different veneers. The stitching and emblem can be had in blind or contrasting colours. There is also an optional contrast piping to the seat covers which is inspired by the original Flying Spur from the 1950s.

Also Read : Bentley recalls 1,600 Flying Spur sedans over loose rear infotainment systems

Commenting on the launch, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: "Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has defined modern luxury in the automotive world. The Flying Spur Hybrid is the brand's first electrified sedan and the most environmentally friendly Bentley today. The vehicle offers a seamless merger between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, delivering progressive serenity regardless of the driving characteristics demanded by the driver."

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST

