Bentley recalls 1,600 Flying Spur sedans over loose rear infotainment systems

British luxury automaker Bentley has issued a recall for a total of 1,659 Flying Spur sedans from the 2021-2023 model years suspecting that its supplier may have installed the brackets of the rear entertainment systems incorrectly. This could lead to the falling out of the display, which, in the event of an accident, could be dangerous for the rear passengers. The company is currently aware of one such case, which was fortunately caught before delivering the vehicle to its owner.

The issue on the said Flying Spur unit was first discovered on September 27, 2022, by a dealer who was performing a pre-delivery inspection. The dealer noticed that something was wrong with the retention brackets of the display systems placed on the back of the front seats. The dealer then notified Bentley about the matter, which in turn took the matter to the concerned supplier, Linecross Composites Ltd, and also launched an investigation.

The installation of the rear seat infotainment systems was done in such a way that though the passengers would not be able to notice that something is amiss, the screen could get loose and fall out in case of accidents, becoming a danger for those inside.

So far, Bentley is not been notified of any other Flying Spur sedan with the similar problem. However, it has initiated a recall campaign to make sure this doesn't happen in the future. The automaker will start getting in touch with the owners of these vehicles from June 5 onwards.

The owners will be asked to bring their vehicles to a nearby authorized retailer where the brackets on both seats will be checked. If any abnormailty is found in their installation, the dealer will reinstall the brackets correctly. The process will take about one hour per seat, and will be done at no cost to the owner.

