We have a liftoff! This flying car becomes the first to get US govt approval

Cars may soon become boring because VTOLs are coming in and coming in fast. VTOL or all-electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles are taking huge strides with a number of players around the globe in a race to take to the skies. And getting a major boost, Alef Aeronautics Model A has shifted to top gear by becoming the first VTOL model to get US government approval.

The Model A from Alef Aeronautics has received an approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US which effectively paves a clear runway ahead of it to take flight, legally. In a statement issued by the company, it is highlighted that the basic regulatory clearances required have been achieved.

The Model A is touted as a wingless flying car with an impressive drive range of around 320 kms and a flight range of 180 kms. Not much is known about its exact specifications like weight, cabin space and the number of rotars and motors but it sure has heightened expectations of personal air mobility options taking off, sooner rather than later.

Alef Aeronautics had started accepting pre-orders for the model from 2022 itself but don't expect to take to the skies like Jetsons just yet. While the company had received 440 bookings after announcing a $150 deposit, the eventual price of the production-ready version is likely to be upwards of $300,000 (approximately ₹2.50 crore). And even then, there is going to be some wait because only prototype models are being tested at present. The production-ready version is not expected any time soon.

Even then, the ability to take off and land from just about any location - and without the need for a dedicated runway - could revolutionise personal mobility in the times to come.

