HT Auto
Home Auto News We Have A Liftoff! This Flying Car Becomes The First To Get Us Government Approval

We have a liftoff! This flying car becomes the first to get US govt approval

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2023, 11:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Cars may soon become boring because VTOLs are coming in and coming in fast. VTOL or all-electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles are taking huge strides with a number of players around the globe in a race to take to the skies. And getting a major boost, Alef Aeronautics Model A has shifted to top gear by becoming the first VTOL model to get US government approval.

The Model A from Alef Aeronautics is currently in prototype stage. (Youtube/Alef Aeronautics)
The Model A from Alef Aeronautics is currently in prototype stage.

The Model A from Alef Aeronautics has received an approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US which effectively paves a clear runway ahead of it to take flight, legally. In a statement issued by the company, it is highlighted that the basic regulatory clearances required have been achieved.

The Model A is touted as a wingless flying car with an impressive drive range of around 320 kms and a flight range of 180 kms. Not much is known about its exact specifications like weight, cabin space and the number of rotars and motors but it sure has heightened expectations of personal air mobility options taking off, sooner rather than later.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹12.74Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Alef Aeronautics had started accepting pre-orders for the model from 2022 itself but don't expect to take to the skies like Jetsons just yet. While the company had received 440 bookings after announcing a $150 deposit, the eventual price of the production-ready version is likely to be upwards of $300,000 (approximately 2.50 crore). And even then, there is going to be some wait because only prototype models are being tested at present. The production-ready version is not expected any time soon.

Even then, the ability to take off and land from just about any location - and without the need for a dedicated runway - could revolutionise personal mobility in the times to come.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2023, 11:39 AM IST
TAGS: Flying car Flying vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city