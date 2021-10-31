Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid covers 733 km in one go only using renewable energy

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid car covered a distance of 733 km in one go using only renewable energy sources. The hybrid car travelled across Iceland in one stint using second-generation biofuel and geothermally-sourced electricity that charged the battery.

Bentley said that this feat achieved by the hybrid car is not only validation of the range that the Flying Spur can provide but also the company's strong research that goes into biofuels which can be used without engine modification.

The luxury automaker informed that the fuel used during the journey was compatible with the powertrain as ordinary pump gasoline, but it was created entirely from waste biomass, like straw. the combination of this fuel and the car's electrified powertrain led to an overall reduction of 45 per cent in CO2 emissions on a well-to-wheels basis throughout the journey.

Bentley conveyed that the Flying Spur Hybrid represents the brand's next step to becoming the world’s most sustainable luxury mobility company which is based on the automaker's aim Beyond 100 strategy. The company informed that following this strategy, all models next on offer will come with a hybrid powertrain by 2024. It was also bullish on the fact that hybridisation of its vehicles will not compromise on luxury and performance. Bentley ensured that with the Flying Spur's new powertrain that is a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor. It can deliver a power output of 536 bhp and a peak torque of 750 Nm.

Bentley's Beyond 100 Strategy is the brand's attempt to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation. The automaker's transformation programme across its entire operations and products to go green includes switching its model range to offer exclusively plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles by 2026 and fully electric vehicles only by 2030. Bentley is aiming to bring its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025.