Bentley brings bespoke models of Continental, Bentayga to this country

Bentley is all ready to unveil its customised collection called the Mulliner Collection for customers in the United States. The luxury automaker has curated these commissioned models for the clients of US retailers. These tailor-made vehicles have been created using Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide.

Similar Bikes

The collection constitutes Mulliner Nauticis Collection, Mulliner Skyline Collection and Mulliner Miami Collection. The Mulliner Nauticis Collection is based on a yachting theme and consists of four Continental GT V8 Convertibles painted in Aegean Blue and Ghost White. The luxury vehicles will also feature 22-inch Aegean Blue and polished face alloy wheels. These models will also sport Styling Specification that includes a front bumper splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler. The interior comes with a custom-made colour spilt combining Brunel, Linen and Portland leather. The theme continues onto the seats and headrests.

(Also read | Bentley brings back four heritage colours to celebrate 70 years of design dept)

Following this is the Mulliner Skyline Collection which will have Bentley's Flying Spur, Continental GT Convertible and Bentayga. This is the first range collection that included all three of Bentley’s model lines. This collection takes inspiration from the Manhattan skyline and all the vehicles in this have been painted in Onyx. These models will also have 22-inch alloy wheels donning the black and silver hues. The interiors will feature silver accents surrounding the seats and headrests.

(Also read | Bentley Bentayga, Flying Spur get new rear-seat entertainment system. Know more)

Next is the Mulliner Miami Collection that is inspired by Miami’s art scene, lifeguard stations and art deco. This collection will have six cars that will also constitute Flying Spur, Continental GT and Bentayga. The automaker shares that these vehicles will feature in exterior paints with Arctica pinstripes highlights to the carbon Styling Specification. Orange, blue and lime green exterior paints have been created for this collection. The cabin in the interiors of these models will come will get a two-tone paint scheme. A ‘One of Six’ treadplate on these models will display the vehicle's exclusivity, conveyed Bentley.