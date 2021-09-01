Bentley Bentayga, Flying Spur get new rear-seat entertainment system. Know more

British luxury car marquee Bentley has treated the new Bentayga and Flying Spur with an updated rear entertainment system. Both the updated Bentley Bentayga and Flying Spur come with removable 10.1-inch touchscreen rear entertainment systems.

These dual entertainment displays are not fixed on the back of the front seats. Essentially these two screens are tablets that can be removed from their designated docks and the rear occupants can use them as tabs. The twin entertainment systems come with 1920x1080 pixel screens.

These displays can be controlled using the occupants' mobile device or laptop without any wire or cable. Bentley claims that the content can be cast directly to these screens using iOS or Android devices. The entertainment systems can be connected using the WiFi network.

They come compliant with a wide variety of apps such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV etc. Some of these apps are pre-installed on the system. Also, in case the apps are not supported by the Bentley entertainment system, the users can mirror their own device screen

onto the Bentley entertainment display.

The Bentley entertainment system also comes with an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack for the convenience of users. The USB Type-C port allows the users to charge their devices while streaming. The system is also claimed to work with Bluetooth headphones. There is a rear mic as well, through which the rear occupants can play their preferred music on the car's main audio system.

Besides all these, Bentley claims that the automaker will offer over-the-air (OTA) updates for the entertainment system in Bentayga and Flying Spur.

The luxury car manufacturer claims the updated rear entertainment system of Bentley Bentayga and Flying Spur allows the rear seat passengers to access an ever-expanding world of entertainment via an immersive system.