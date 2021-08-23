First customer units of Bentley Blower, Bacalar series completed by handcrafting

Bentley Motors has completed the first customer units of its Blower Continuation Series and Bacalar Series that have been hand-finished by its Mulliner design division. The first cars that have been termed as ‘Car One’ for both the series will soon be delivered to their respective owners. Each series will have a total of 12 cars.

The ‘Car Ones’ follow the same specifications and styling as their respective ‘Car Zeroes’ or prototype models. The prototypes for both the series have completed significant durability mileage, performance and climatic testing in various locations. After successfully signing off the engineering tests, Bentley went on to make the customer builds.



The Bentley Blower Car One is the first customer car of the world’s first pre-war continuation series -a recreation of Sir Henry ‘Tim’ Birkin’s 1929 supercharged 4½-Litre. It features period-correct Rexine and has been finished in Birkin Green paint, identically coloured wire wheels and matching leather inside. Its foldable roof has been finished in black.

Bentley Blower Car One

The Blower Car Zero also gets modern electric fuel pumps, a foam baffle to the fuel tank, a reworked dynamo and a brand new engine that features aluminium pistons, an overhead camshaft and four valves per cylinder.



The Bentley Bacalar Car One's carbon fibre body has been finished in champagne-tinted satin silver colour called Atom Silver. It rides on 22-inch Bacalar Tri-Finish wheels with polished faces and dark grey satin spokes along with gloss Moss Green accent highlights. The accent theme is carried on to the front grille centre bar, insides of the headlamps and around the gloss black ‘power humps’ at the rear. Further, the rear has been finished with gloss black outer exhaust tips and Moss Green inners.

Bentley Bacalar Car one

On the inside, the Bacalar Car One features Beluga leather and Moss Green accents throughout the cabin as a contrast to the Bacalar quilting pattern on the seats. The seats use fine Nappa leather and the carpets feature beluga diamond-carved design with Moss Green binding and stitching.



Each car in both the series will be personalized for individual customers. “These cars are totally unique, absolutely bespoke, and yet have been built to the same quality standards as any other Bentley," said Paul Williams, Bentley's Director of Mulliner and Motorsport.