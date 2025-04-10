Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur get powerful new 671 bhp hybrid option

Bentley has broadened its line-up of electrified models with the new High Performance Hybrid powertrain for the Continental GT , Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur. This new configuration complements the Ultra Performance Hybrid which was launched earlier this year, as Bentley starts the process of fully electrifying its V8 engine on all of its core models.

The new High Performance Hybrid has a total power output of 671 bhp and torque of 930 Nm, combining the power of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. It sits below the 771 bhp Speed and Mulliner versions, but the new hybrid powertrains actually outdo the previous W12 Speed models. Performance indicators are impressive, too, with acceleration times of 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds for the Continental GT and 3.9 seconds for the GT Convertible and Flying Spur.

Along with high performance, the new hybrid powertrain also has practicality. The Continental GT has a range of up to 85 km on electric power, while the GTC has 82 km and the Flying Spur has the same EV range. CO2 emissions are also remarkably low for the segment, at as little as 29 g/km depending on the model.

Bentley Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur: Design and variants

The fourth-generation Continental GT and GT Convertible maintain the signature design DNA, with contemporary touches like new 'Harmony' headlamps, gloss black matrix grilles, and a reworked rear diffuser design. The interior features handcrafted seats with straight fluting and bright or dark chrome finishes as an option, providing a bespoke feel. Bentley Active Chassis technology with Dynamic Ride, rear-wheel steering, and electronic limited-slip differential provides a refined drive under all conditions.

All three models are also offered in Azure trim levels, which focus on wellbeing and comfort. Exclusive design elements include 22-inch machined wheels, Azure badging, and unique quilted leather interiors. Wellness seating with heating, ventilation, and massage functions is standard, along with open-pore wood trims and mood lighting. The Flying Spur Azure even features massage-equipped rear seats and advanced driver assistance features for long-distance comfort.

