New-generation Bentley Flying Spur teased, will get a hybrid powertrain

Bentley has released the first official teaser for the new-generation Flying Spur sedan that’s set for debut sometime in August this year. The first teaser reveals the new face partially with the design being more of an evolution over the existing model. The round headlamp gets new detailing while the lower part is identical to the new Continental GT. The big update on the new Flying Spur is the all-new hybrid powertrain that will replace the W12 engine.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur Engine

The new-gen Bentley Flying Spur will replace the W12 motor with a more performance and environment-friendly Ultra Performance Hybrid engine. This is the same unit that debuted on the new Continental GT and is good for 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. That’s a whole 147 bhp and 100 Nm more than the current Flying Spur. The Luxobarge uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine paired with a single electric motor that offers an electric-only range of 72 km.

The Bentley Flying Spur will pack a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm (current Flying Spur pictured)

Bentley claims the new Flying Spur will have a massive range exceeding 800 km, which promises to make it “the" grand tourer, while emissions will be as low as 40 gm per kg. Apart from the powertrain, expect most of the features on the new Flying Spur to be shared with the Continental GT, while the four-door saloon will get special touches of its own to give it an opulent look.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur Expected Debut

The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur is scheduled for debut in August this year and we expect to learn more about the upcoming saloon in the coming days. The four-door offering will take on the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. More details on the new offering should be available soon. The new Flying Spur will make its way to India as a full import and expect the model to arrive towards the end of the year.

