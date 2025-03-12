Bentley Batur Black Rose: An exclusive take on luxury with recycled rose gold. Check details

Rose gold is a thing of beauty and elegance, and Bentley Batur Black Rose comes as a dream for those who love it. This bespoke iteration of the already-exclusive Batur features a Black Rose metallic body, highlighted elegantly by gloss Beluga on the roof and pillars. This enhances the beautiful visual balance between deep, sophisticated tones and striking metallic highlights.

What truly separates the Black Rose is the extensive usage of Satin Rose Gold detailing.These exquisite touches adorn the hood, grille, mirror caps, and lower body panels. The 22-inch wheels also feature rose gold accents added, which keep up with the general expensive look of the vehicle. The performance has been greatly enhanced by using a high-performance carbon ceramic braking system, with black calipers visible behind the wheels.

It is said that Bentley procured its gold sustainably from recycled jewelry from Cooksongold. Each rose gold component is hallmarked in Birmingham's Jewelry Quarter, thereby guaranteeing its level of authenticity and premium quality.

BentleyBatur Black Rose: Cabin

The lavish design continues inside, with Bentley including a huge 210 grams of hallmarked 18-karat rose gold components. These intricacies are done by sophisticated 3D printing skills and can be found on the drive mode selector, organ vent stops, and steering wheel trim.Rose gold also embellishes the switchgear, adding to the vehicle’s sense of exclusivity.

To further uplift the interior feel, Bentley has used Beluga leather with charcoal grey tweed fabric, which seems refined and contemporary. It also gets black rose metallic veneers to mimic the colour combination of the exterior.

BentleyBatur Black Rose: Powerhouse

The Bentley Batur Black Rose packs a punch under the hood. It gets a twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter W12 engine, pushing more than 730 bhp and almost 1000 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission delivering power to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system. Another key highlight is the use of high-performance carbon ceramic braking system, with black calipers.

