Tata Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari gets new Bandipur Edition at Auto Expo 2025

Tata Motors has revealed new limited edition models of the Harrier , Safari and Nexon EV . It is called Bandipur Edition and it could go on sale in the future. Tata Motors says that the new edition celebrates India's iconic national park, embodying exploration and nature. The SUVs only get cosmetic upgrades and they stay the same mechanically.

Tata Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari got another new special edition at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. As of now, we do not know when it will be launch

Tata Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari Bandipur Edition

The SUVs are finished in a new colour scheme that is called Bandipur Bronze. There are also elephant mascots on the front fender that are finished in satin dark gunmetal.

The interior also gets an updated colour scheme. Tata uses earthy textures and materials inspired by nature. The door pad and the instrument panel are finished in khaki-coloured leather with Nappa grain. To match this, the khaki stitching is there on the seats. The elephant mascots make their appearance in the interior as well as they are embossed on the front seat headrests with stitching. The Safari that was showcased was using captain seats for the second row.

Watch: Tata Sierra SUV unveiled | Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar Roxx rival | First look | Auto Expo 2025

What are the specifications of the new Bandipur Editions of the Tata Harrier and Safari?

Tata Motors has not made any mechanical changes to the Harrier, Safari and Nexon EV. So, the Harrier and Safari continue to come with a 2.0-litre, diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission only. As of now, there is no petrol engine and 4x4 system on offer.

(Read more: Bharat Mobility 2025: Production-ready Tata Harrier EV breaks cover)

Stealth Edition of the Tata Harrier EV and Safari showcased

Tata Motors also showcased another special edition of the Harrier EV and Safari. It is called Stealth Edition. Both SUVs are finished in matte black colours that do stand out quite a bit and get 19-inch alloy wheels finished in black. The Harrier EV gets a unique emblem in matte black for a touch of exclusivity whereas the Safari gets a “Stealth" mascot in the same matte black finish. Apart from this, the Harrier EV also gets granite black leather seats with dual decorative accents. There is “Stealth" badging on the front seat headrests as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: