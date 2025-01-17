Bharat Mobility 2025: Production-ready Tata Harrier EV breaks cover

Tata Motors has pulled the wraps off the new Harrier EV at Auto Expo 2025. The automaker first showcased the model as a concept at Auto Expo 2023 and this is the production version of the offering, hinting at a launch later this year. The upcoming offering will be the newest addition to the midsize electric SUV segment when it goes on sale.

Tata Harrier EV gets closer to production

The production-spec Tata Harrier EV closely resembles the concept and is identical to the ICE version. The obvious changes include a revised grille and bumper, while the alloy wheels are aero-optimised to improve efficiency. The EV badge prominently shows on the front door and rear of the electric SUV.

On the inside, too, the Harrier EV carries forward a lot from the diesel-powered SUV. A large 12.3-inch touchscreen takes centre stage on the dashboard and it also gets a touch-based panel for the HVAC controls. The Harrier EV also features vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities, new terrain modes, connected car tech, over-the-air updates and cloud-connected telematics.

Tata has not specified the exact details of the battery pack but the model is expected to pack about 500 km of range, while power will come from two electric motors, one on each axle, bringing all-wheel drive to the SUV.

The new Tata Harrier EV will take on the Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and more in the segment. Prices are likely to be announced later this year with sales to begin soon after.

