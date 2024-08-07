Tata Curvv coupe electric SUV goes on sale. Here’s what you need to know

Tata Motors finally launched the hugely anticipated Curvv EV bringing India’s first coupe SUV to the market
The Tata Curvv EV is based on the new Activ.ev architecture while the design stands out with the receding roofline, giving the model a unique appearance
0-100 kmph comes up in 8.6 seconds on the top variants with a top speed of 160 kmph. Tata claims 25-60% better passing acceleration
The Curvv EV gets a 45 kWh battery on the lower trims promising 425 km, while the bigger 55 kWh battery offers 585 km (ARAI)
The Curvv EV gets fast charging and can be topped up for 150 km in 15 minutes with a 70 kW fast charger
The Curvv EV gets 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree cameras, all disc brakes and a segment-first Acoustic Vehicle Alert System for pedestrian safety
The Curvv EV’s cabin packs a digital console with the latest OS, Arcade.ev app, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android, and the new four-spoke steering wheel
The Tata Curvv EV is priced aggressively starting from ₹17.49 lakh, and going up to ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Bookings begin on August 12