Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors teases hydrogen tech, ADAS & more on social media

Tata Motors will be one of the many big players at the Auto Expo 2023 and the Indian auto giant is planning to showcase a number of future technologies at the event that could wind up in its cars in the near future. The automaker has dropped several teasers on social media related to hydrogen technology, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and connected car technology.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 15:19 PM
Tata has been the front runner in the electric mobility space and the automaker has captured a large market share of the electric passenger vehicle segment with back-to-back offerings like the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and now the Tiago EV. The automaker could be looking at the next phase of alternative energy with hydrogen power that could power its future vehicles. This is particularly important even for the brand’s commercial vehicle business with hydrogen considered more feasible for larger vehicles like trucks and buses over longer distances. We could see the automaker present prototypes of the technology on display at the Auto Expo.

Also Read : New gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Up next, Tata has also teased its commitment to safety with more active and passive safety features in its cars. While the automaker’s newer models have been rated really well in the Global NCAP crash test results, the next phase of safety features is likely to see the addition of ADAS making it to the automaker’s vehicles. Reports have suggested that Tata’s flagship offerings like the Safari and Harrier could be the first models to get ADAS.

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

The safety system is already popular in the 15+ lakh segment and is offered on the Mahindra XUV700, Honda City Hybrid, MG Astor, BYD Atto 3 and more. The upcoming MG Hector facelift is also expected to debut with ADAS as part of the upgrades. It only seems in line for Tata to offer ADAS on its vehicles, especially with the Harrier and Safari update planned in the next year.

Lastly, Tata Motors could also showcase its connected car technology with an updated version of iRA, the brand’s connected car platform. The vehicles currently equipped with iRA get about 27 features but we could see more being updated on the platform and subsequently rolled out via OTA updates for new and existing customers. Considering Hyundai and Kia have a sizable lead on the number of features offered through their respective connected car tech, Tata could use this opportunity to come close to its rivals.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 India launch confirmed on January 11 at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors is looking at a sustainable mobility theme at Auto Expo 2023, which will be in line with the company’s objective to meet its ‘net zero’ carbon emission goals. We expect to hear more about the company’s plans closer to the expo, while the big reveal will be scheduled on January 11, 2023. Keep watching this space for all the action from the Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 15:15 PM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 Auto Expo Tata Motors
