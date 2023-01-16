HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: Kia Carens PBVs preview police car and ambulance

After grabbing a sizeable chunk of the Indian utility vehicle market, Kia Cars India aims to expand its product portfolio with new variants. In an attempt to achieve that target, the South Korean auto major has showcased purpose-built vehicle (PBV) versions of the Kia Carens MPV at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Showcased in two different variants, the Kia Carens PBVs preview an ambulance and a police car as well.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 09:45 AM
Kia Carens PBVs come based on the standard Carens but sport some modifications at exterior and inside cabin.
Besides the much-anticipated Kia EV9 flagship SUV concept and next-generation Carnival previewing Kia KA4, which were uncovered at the Auto Expo, the Carens PBVs too, grabbed the visitors' attention.

The Kia Carens police car and Ambulance come placed side by side and feature necessary modifications over the standard Carens. The Kia Carens PBVs come sporting the identical silhouette as the standard version of the MPV. However, the distinctive body decals and emergency lights fitted on the roof make them distinctive compared to the regular variant. However, Kia has not revealed what exactly modifications were made to these two PBVs compared to the standard Carens. while the exterior and interior modifications have been done to these PBVs, their engine and transmission are likely to remain the same.

The Kia Carens ambulance features yellow and red-themed decals all around it., based on a standard shade of white. It also comes sporting wide Ambulance lettering on the front and rear. The interior, as it has been revealed, comes equipped with all the essential medical equipment and facilities usually required in an ambulance. To accommodate them, the car swapped the second and third-row seats with flatbeds.

The Kia Carens police car comes wearing a white paint theme complemented by red and blue decals all around the exterior. Just like the Kia Carens ambulance, the police car variant too, gets sirens mounted on its roof. Inside its cabin, the Carens police car retains the three-row seating arrangement, online the ambulance.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 09:45 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Carens Auto expo 2023 Auto Expo 2023 Auto Expo
