Auto Expo 2023: EV9, new Carnival & other models to check out at Kia pavilion

Kia India makes its second appearance at the Auto Expo and the 2023 edition has the carmaker bringing two showstoppers. While the popular selling Seltos and Sonet are certainly on display, the centre stage has the EV9 concept and the new generation Carnival (dubbed as the KA4) taking prominence.

Here’s a look at what the Kia India pavilion has to offer and what you should look out for this weekend.

Kia EV9 Concept

Kia India has showcased the EV9 concept that previews a new electric SUV for the brand. The EV9 concept was globally showcased last year and will be the brand’s flagship electric offering. The new model will be based on the E-GMP architecture shared with the EV6. The EV9 concept is expected to enter production globally later this year. The final version could make its way to India as well.

Kia KA4 (New gen Carnival)

The second showcase from Kia India is the fourth generation Carnival at the Auto Expo 2023. The model has been dubbed as the KA4 and it’s substantially bigger and more luxurious than the current generation version. Kia hasn’t confirmed if the KA4 will arrive in the country but there’s a good chance the automaker is gauging customer interest at the biennial event.

Kia Carens Ambulance & Police vehicles

Kia has also showcased the purpose-built Carens, which has been converted into emergency vehicles - an ambulance and a police vehicle. The MPV gets special parts including sirens, LED display, stretcher and oxygen tanks on the ambulance and a CB radio on the police vehicle.

