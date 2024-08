Audi Q8 facelift made its global debut in September 2023 carrying a mild nip and tuck. The German luxury car marque under the Volkswagen AG is now gearing up to launch the updated version of the SUV in India. The Audi Q8 facelift is slated to launch in India on August 22. Ahead of that, the carmaker has teased the Q8 facelift, giving us a glimpse of the luxury SUV.