Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback PHEV drivetrains launched. Will it come to India?

Audi has introduced new plug-in hybrid powertrain alternatives for the third generation of Q5 SUV and the Q5 Sportback, subsequent to their initial unveiling last year. Audi’s mid-size SUV will be accessible in global markets with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options, incorporating a 25.9 kWh battery alongside an electric motor seamlessly integrated into the dual-clutch automatic transmission, providing an electric-only range of up to 100 km.

These models are available in Europe and will begin arriving at dealerships in the third quarter of 2025. It is expected that these powertrains will make their way to the India-spec Q5; however, there is no official communication from the German manufacturer yet on an India launch.

Audi Q5 PHEV: Performance and powertrain options

Each plug-in hybrid model features a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that delivers 248 bhp, combined with an electric motor. The more powerful 362 bhp variant accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds, while the 295 bhp version completes the sprint in 6.2 seconds. All variants have a top speed of 250 kmph and come equipped with a dual-clutch transmission and Audi's quattro ultra all-wheel-drive system.

Also Read : Next-gen Audi Q3 to debut globally on June 16. What to expect from the BMW X1 rival

Audi Q5 PHEV: Battery and electric range

A major improvement is the new high-voltage battery, now offering 25.9 kWh gross capacity (20.7 kWh net), which is around 45 per cent more than the outgoing model. This upgrade enables an all-electric driving range of up to 100 kilometres (WLTP), making it suitable for most urban commutes. Charging the battery from empty to full via an 11 kW AC charger takes approximately 2.5 hours.

Audi Q5 PHEV: Intelligent hybrid system and regenerative braking

The Q5 PHEVs offer two drive modes: EV for pure electric driving and Hybrid for blended operation. Drivers can also manually set a target battery charge level using a digital slider. Regenerative braking can be adjusted across three levels through the steering wheel paddles. The system can automatically recover energy, even without active navigation, by referencing stored route data.

Also Read : Audi A4 Signature Edition launched in India at ₹57.11 lakh. Check details

Audi Q5 PHEV: Interior and features

The 220 kW variants are equipped with features such as S sport suspension, 3-zone automatic climate control, and Audi’s MMI infotainment system with smartphone interface and app store access. Higher-spec 270 kW models come with LED lighting upgrades, S line interior with sports seats, red brake callipers, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a fully adjustable rear bench seat for added practicality.

Audi Q5 PHEV: Pricing and Availability

Both the Q5 SUV and Sportback e-hybrid quattro models will be produced at Audi’s San Jose Chiapa plant in Mexico. Prices in Germany start at €63,400 for the Q5 SUV e-hybrid quattro with 295 bhp output. The Sportback version starts at €65,900. The 362 bhp Q5 SUV is priced from €71,800, while the Sportback variant begins at €74,300.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: