In pics: New Audi Q5 SUV debuts with hybrid power

4/10

The new Q5 SUV is based on the same platform that underpins all the new A5 models and it is offered with three mild-hybrid engine options. The entry-level 2.0-litre petrol unit makes 201 bhp and 340 Nm of torque. The diesel motor ups the torque to 400 Nm. The third engine is reserved for the SQ5, which will be sold as the top performance variant of the SUV, and it makes 362 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. (Audi MediaCenter)