In pics: New Audi Q5 SUV debuts with hybrid power
The 2025 Audi Q5 comes at a starting price of 52,300 euros in Germany (approximately ₹48.54 lakh) and features design changes, an updated interior, a
...
The new Audi Q5 has just been unveiled for the global markets, and the German carmaker will be offering the third generation of the SUV with three engine options, all paired with mild-hybrid systems.
Up front, the Audi Q5 receives matrix LEDs for its headlamps with eight customisable DRL profiles. The air curtains have been made larger and more angular, while the front upper grille goes smaller to make room for a bigger lower griller.
The 2025 Q5 is further fitted with second-generation digital OLED tail lamps that can warn traffic behind of accidents and breakdowns through custom visuals. The two tail lamps are connected seamlessly with a long LED strip and the rear diffuser has been altered for a sportier look.
The new Q5 SUV is based on the same platform that underpins all the new A5 models and it is offered with three mild-hybrid engine options. The entry-level 2.0-litre petrol unit makes 201 bhp and 340 Nm of torque. The diesel motor ups the torque to 400 Nm. The third engine is reserved for the SQ5, which will be sold as the top performance variant of the SUV, and it makes 362 bhp and 550 Nm of torque.
The dashboard of the Q5 is entirely covered with a two-part display which houses the instrument cluster and infotainment alongside a separate 10.9-inch passenger display. A long, curved display houses the 11.9-inch cluster and the 14.5-inch MMI infotainment screen that contains HVAC controls.
The second row passengers get two USB charging ports, rear AC vents and the cabin features a sliding panoramic sunroof. The cabin further features Kaskade textile upholstery which is made with wool and recycled polyester. There is a suede-like Dinamica upholstery option as well and almost half of it is made with recycled material.
The rear seats of the 2025 Audi Q5 are fully-adjustable, and they can be moved lengthways to increase cargo space. The rear seats can additionally fold down to expand the available cargo space to 1,473 litres.
The mild-hybrid motor in the new Audi Q5 comprises a 48V system that assists the main combustion unit and provides an additional torque drive of up to 230 Nm and a 24 bhp boost. The engine is further paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.
While the German carmaker has not revealed the pricing for the global markets, in Germany, the new Audi Q5 will be priced from 52,300 euroes (approximately ₹48.54 lakh) and the top SQ5 model will be starting from 82,900 euros (approximately ₹76.94 lakh).
Although there has been no word on an Indian launch, Audi is expected to bring in the new SUV to the country soon. Upon its launch, the Q5 will resume its rivalrly with the likes of the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC within the luxury car segment.
First Published Date: 03 Sep 2024, 11:44 AM IST
