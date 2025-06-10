HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Audi Q3 Will Debut Globally On June 16. What To Expect From The Bmw X1 Rival

Next-gen Audi Q3 to debut globally on June 16. What to expect from the BMW X1 rival

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2025, 17:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The third generation of the premium compact SUV seems to keep up with the design trends. It will be the last Q3 to feature combustion engines.

2026 Audi Q3
The third generation of the Audi Q3 keeps up with the design trends and brings a split headlamp setup with sleek LED DRLs on top.
2026 Audi Q3
The third generation of the Audi Q3 keeps up with the design trends and brings a split headlamp setup with sleek LED DRLs on top.
View Personalised Offers on
Audi Q3 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The 2026 Audi Q3 was confirmed for a global debut earlier this year, and we finally have a concrete time of arrival. The German automaker has announced that it will unveil the next generation of the premium compact SUV on June 16, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to rejuvenate its product portfolio. This is expected to be the third and final generation of the Q3 to be ICE-powered, and it will bring a revamped design alongside a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Audi has given us a sneak peek at what we can expect on the design front, and from the looks of it, split headlamps are confirmed for the 2026 Q3. The compact SUV has been spied testing multiple times over the past few years and seems to have kept up with design trends. The front-end features a new headlamp setup, which includes slim LEDs on top for daytime running lights (DRLs).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 50.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 39.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Palisade (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Palisade
Engine Icon3800 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X1
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 50.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Audi A4 Signature Edition launched in India at 57.11 lakh. Check details

The bumper section below features new housings for the high and low beams. These flank the wide trapezoidal grille, which also gets a new, sleeker look, while the lower air intake has been made wider to extend to the corners of the bumper. As usual with most Audi SUVs, the new Q3 will bring a Sportback variant.

2026 Audi Q3: Specifications

The next generation model is expected to be the last of the Q3 family to continue with combustion engines. As such, the lineup will include both petrol and diesel powertrains with mild hybrid assistance for compliance with the upcoming Euro-7 emissions standards. Audi is further expected to bring in a strong plug-in hybrid engine option for the 2026 Q3, and it is likely to allow an all-electric driving range of approximately 100 km. Earlier test mules were spied featuring a charging port on the driver-side front fender.

The current-gen Audi Q3 is sold with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that gets mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. This unit is capable of churning out 187.74 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels via an AWD system.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2025, 17:10 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.