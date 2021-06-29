Audi opens bookings for e-tron and e-tron Sportback EV SUVs in India

The e-tron and e-tron Sportback from Audi also make use of advanced energy recuperation while on the move, something that could help its per-charge range capabilities. The WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) range is in the region of 359 to 484 kilometres.

Audi e-tron charging details:

Audi e-tron features a flap which can be operated via a push button for it to open and close for charging.

Audi says an 11kW AC will take 8.5 hours to power the e-tron SUVs which are also capable of upto 150 kW DC charging.

Audi e-tron feature highlights:

Audi has equipped e-tron and e-tron Sportback with a number of features which include four-zone climate control, large infotainment screen, among others. The Matrix LED Headlamps on the outside will come as standard.

Audi has taken a while to join the EV bandwagon here in India but both e-tron and e-tron Sportback could become worthy rivals to the likes of Mercedes EQC and Jaguar I-Pace once launched on July 22. To be brought in via the CBU route, much like its rivals, the Audi EVs are expected to be priced well north of ₹1 crore but may still seek to thrill both Audi fans and those enthusiastic about performance EVs.