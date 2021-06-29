Audi opens bookings for e-tron and e-tron Sportback EV SUVs in India

Audi India on Tuesday announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for the much-awaited and eagerly anticipated e-tron and e-tron Sportback electric vehicles (EVs). The e-tron SUVs would mark Audi's entry into the EV movement in India and once launched, will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace. Bookings for Audi e-tron SUVs can be made for ₹5 lakh at any of the company's dealerships or on Audi's India website.
Audi is backing the design and performance capabilities of e-tron to find favour among those who may want to bring in a luxury electric vehicle home. For those who may specifically want to stand out in terms of the design of their EV, the e-tron Sportback, complete with its sloping roofline, may also emerge as a viable option.
Both e-tron and e-tron Sportback are powered by 95kWh battery pack and Audi is underlining the progressive steering, adaptive air suspension (both to come as standard) and electric all-wheel drive system on the EVs to offer an engaging drive experience. The electric all-wheel drive system specifically promises optimal traction, handling and driving comfort in all driving situations.