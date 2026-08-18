2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift breaks cover; Gets more tech with AI-powered cabin

Mercedes-Benz has updated the C-Class for 2027, giving its combustion-engined sedan and estate a fresh look along with changes to the powertrain and cabin tech. It remains the current-generation W206 underneath, but gets a fairly extensive set of updates for its second half of the lifecycle.

A fresh look for the C-Class

The biggest changes are visible at the front. The C-Class gets a larger grille with a new chrome pattern, while the headlamps now feature a new star-shaped lighting signature. The rear gets revised tail lamps with a similar star theme, and Mercedes-Benz has also added new alloy wheel designs and exterior colours.

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The AMG Line Plus version gets additional styling changes, including red detailing inside the cabin. The overall design remains the same as the old C-Class, but the new lighting and grille treatment bring it closer to Mercedes-Benz's latest models.

The updated C-Class continues with petrol and diesel engines, but Mercedes-Benz has increased the role of electrification across the range.

Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options

The updated C-Class continues with petrol and diesel engines, but Mercedes-Benz has increased the role of electrification across the range. The engines use 48V mild-hybrid technology, with an updated integrated starter-generator which provides assistance when accelerating.

The range also gains a new C 400 e plug-in hybrid. It pairs a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined 395 hp. Mercedes-Benz says it can cover up to 100 km on electric power alone under the WLTP cycle.

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The facelifted C-Class gets Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS operating system, bringing more connected functions and over-the-air updates.

More changes inside

The cabin retains the familiar layout, including the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen. However, the software underneath has received a major upgrade.

The facelifted C-Class gets Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS operating system, bringing more connected functions and over-the-air updates. The MBUX system also gets an AI-powered virtual assistant, with Mercedes-Benz using technology from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini for conversational functions and information searches.

Google-based navigation is also integrated into the system. Mercedes-Benz has revised the steering wheel as well, bringing back a physical rotary control for volume adjustment. A new Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos and 15 speakers is available as an option.

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