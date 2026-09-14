2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India at ₹8.23 lakh; Gets more torque, new colour and more

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Vulcan S in India at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹10,000 more expensive than the 2026 model while boasting a few updates and retaining most of the mechanical package from the outgoing 2026 model. The latest iteration of the cruiser gets a revised torque output, smaller brake rotors at both ends and a new exterior colour with subtle green accents. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-September 2026. The Vulcan S continues to occupy a niche in the Indian cruiser motorcycle market without a direct competitor. Its closest alternative, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 , is considerably more affordable at Rs. 4.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Vulcan S at ₹ 8.23 lakh, with increased torque, smaller brake rotors and a new colour, while retaining its 649cc engine and existing suspension setup

2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S: What’s New?

The 2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S continues to be powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine, producing 59.1 bhp and 62.4 Nm of torque, the same as the 2024 model, with the torque increasing by 1.4 Nm from the 61 Nm of torque produced by the 2026 model. Additionally, there are no revisions to the engine’s power and torque delivery range. Not only that, but the motorcycle retains its existing feature list, including an analogue-digital instrument cluster and dual-channel ABS, remaining the only electronic rider assistance system available.

Also Read : Suzuki GSX-R1000R Stealth revealed with an all-black design and Akrapovic exhaust

Braking hardware, however, has been revised for the new model year. The Vulcan S continues to use disc brakes at both ends, but the size of both rotors has been reduced. The front disc now measures 272 mm, compared with 300 mm on the 2026 model, while the rear rotor has been reduced to 216 mm from 250 mm.

The suspension setup remains the same as the previous iteration, with the Kawasaki Vulcan S continuing with a 41 mm front fork offering 130 mm of travel. The rear gets a linkage-type monoshock with 80 mm of travel and adjustable preload, and the suspension setup contributes to the Vulcan S' accessible 705 mm seat height, although its ground clearance remains relatively low at 130 mm. The motorcycle boasts a kerb weight of 235 kg.

Interestingly, the 2027 Vulcan S also gets a new paint scheme. Kawasaki has replaced the outgoing Metallic Flat Spark Black finish with a Metallic Carbon Grey colour featuring subtle bluish-green highlights.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: