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Renault Duster deliveries commenced in India

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2026, 15:07 pm
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Renault India has started delivering the new Duster to customers, prioritising the R Pass buyers and turbo-petrol engine variants.

Renault Duster side
Renault India has started delivering the new Duster to customers, prioritising the R Pass buyers and turbo-petrol engine variants.
Renault Duster side
Renault India has started delivering the new Duster to customers, prioritising the R Pass buyers and turbo-petrol engine variants.
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Renault India has commenced the deliveries of the new-generation Renault Duster across the country. As announced initially, the turbocharged petrol variants of the SUV are being delivered currently, while deliveries of the hybrid versions of the SUV are slated to begin in November 2026.

The French carmaker brought back the Duster to the Indian market back in January this year, followed by the price announcement on March 17. It marked the comeback of one of the most popular automotive nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market, after about four years of hiatus.

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Launched at an introductory starting price of 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), for the R Pass customers, the new generation Renault Duster is available in Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition trims. The standard starting price of the SUV is 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the R Pass buyers and 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for regular buyers.

The new-gen SUV comes with a completely redesigned approach compared to the previous version that was available in the Indian market. The new model has been designed in sync with the automaker's global SUV lineup. It looks boxier and bolder than before, having a stronger road presence. However, Renault India has kept some subtle elements in the new model to revive the memory of the original Duster.

The Renault Duster is available in two engines and multiple transmission choices. It competes with tough rivals in the country's mid-size SUV segment. Some of the key rivals against Duster are the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

The new generation Duster comes loaded with a wide range of features, which include some class-leading ones as well. Some of the key highlights from the feature list of the SUV include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a Level 2 ADAS suite, a powered tailgate, and a 518-litre boot capacity.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2026, 15:07 pm IST

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