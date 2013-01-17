Which is the top variant of Birla Spark? The top variant of Birla Spark is the Lithium Ion-35 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the Birla Spark? The Birla Spark is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 110 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Birla Spark have, and what is the price range? The Birla Spark offers 6 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 69,182 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion-35 Ah is priced at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Birla Spark? The Birla Spark is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 110 km on a single charge.