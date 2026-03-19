2026 Kia Carens Clavis brings new GT-Line, X-Line trims and added features

GT Kia India has launched MY2026 updates to the Carens Clavis , expanding the ICE-powered MPV lineup with new GT-Line and X-Line trims while adding more features across the mid-range variants. The latest changes aim to renew the three-row model’s appeal within its segment. With the update, the 2026 Carens Clavis comes priced from ₹11.20 lakh, while the new variants start at ₹19.80 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Engine Seating Configuration Trim Transmission Price (INR) SmartStream Petrol (G1.5) 7-Seater HTE 6MT 11,20,900 7-Seater HTE(O) 6MT 12,16,900 7-Seater HTE EX 6MT Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1451 cc Petrol 1451 ccPetrol ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens Clavis 1497 cc Multiple 1497 ccMultiple ₹ 11.08 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Duster 1333 cc Petrol 1333 ccPetrol ₹ 10.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1498 cc Petrol 1498 ccPetrol ₹ 11 - 19 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc Multiple 1490 ccMultiple ₹ 10.77 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc Multiple 1490 ccMultiple ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers 12,67,900 SmartStream Petrol (G1.5T) 7-Seater HTE(O) 6MT 12,99,900 7-Seater HTE EX 6MT 13,54,900 7-Seater HTK+ 6MT 15,17,990 7-Seater HTK+(O) 6MT 16,19,900 7-Seater HTX 6MT 17,85,900 7-Seater HTX+ 6MT 18,81,900 7-Seater HTX iMT 18,14,900 7-Seater HTX+ iMT 19,10,900 7-Seater HTK+ 7DCT 16,62,900 7-Seater HTK+(O) 7DCT 17,63,900 7-Seater GTX 7DCT 19,80,900 7-Seater HTX(O) 7DCT 19,39,900 7-Seater HTX(O) A 7DCT 19,85,900 7-Seater HTX+ 7DCT 20,84,900 7-Seater GTX+ 7DCT 21,56,900 7-Seater X-Line 7DCT 21,56,900 6-Seater HTX+ 6MT 18,81,900 6-Seater HTX+ iMT 19,10,900 6-Seater HTK+ 7DCT 16,62,900 6-Seater HTK+(O) 7DCT 17,63,900 6-Seater GTX 7DCT 19,80,900 6-Seater HTX(O) 7DCT 19,39,900 6-Seater HTX(O) A 7DCT 19,85,900 6-Seater HTX+ 7DCT 20,84,900 6-Seater GTX+ 7DCT 21,56,900 6-Seater X-Line 7DCT 21,56,900 Diesel (D1.5) 7-Seater HTE 6MT 13,13,900 7-Seater HTE(O) 6MT 14,14,900 7-Seater HTE EX 6MT 14,65,900 7-Seater HTK+ 6MT 16,21,900 7-Seater HTK+(O) 6MT 16,99,900 7-Seater HTX 6MT 18,78,900 7-Seater HTK+ 6AT 17,34,900 6-Seater HTK+ 6AT 17,34,900

As part of the changes, the HTK+ variant now comes equipped with an electric sunroof. Higher up the range, the MPV gets additional features from HTK+(O) onwards, adding a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and a dashcam. Kia has also introduced a new HTX(O)A variant with a Level 2 ADAS suite, making advanced safety features available at a lower price point.

2026 Kia Carens Clavis: GT-Line and X-Line trims

The updated lineup further includes new GT-Line trims in GTX and GTX+ variants, along with an X-Line trim, and all are offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The GT-Line carries cosmetic changes to set itself apart, including blacked-out roof rails and ORVMs, revised front bumpers with body-coloured inserts, LED fog lamps, new alloy wheels, lime-coloured brake calipers and metal pedals. The X-Line trim adopts an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior finish, along with Aurora Black Pearl.

Both GT-Line and X-Line variants also offer the option of a 6-seater setup with captain seats in the second row for enhanced passenger comfort, as well as features like Digital Key.

The MY26 update also introduces Idle Stop-Go (ISG) technology to improve efficiency in urban driving conditions.

Also Read : 2026 Kia Carens Clavis EV launched with new trims and 6-seater options

2026 Kia Carens Clavis: Powertrain options

The Carens Clavis continues to be offered with multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission choices include manual, iMT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

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