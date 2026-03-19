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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Kia Carens Clavis Brings New Gt Line, X Line Trims And Added Features

2026 Kia Carens Clavis brings new GT-Line, X-Line trims and added features

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2026, 17:56 pm
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  • Kia Carens Clavis gets a MY2026 update with new trims, added features and ADAS tech. Prices start at 11.20 lakh.

2026 Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens Clavis gets new GT-Line and X-Line trims for 2026, carrying exclusive cosmetic details and more features
2026 Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens Clavis gets new GT-Line and X-Line trims for 2026, carrying exclusive cosmetic details and more features
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GTKia India has launched MY2026 updates to the Carens Clavis, expanding the ICE-powered MPV lineup with new GT-Line and X-Line trims while adding more features across the mid-range variants. The latest changes aim to renew the three-row model’s appeal within its segment. With the update, the 2026 Carens Clavis comes priced from 11.20 lakh, while the new variants start at 19.80 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Engine

Seating Configuration

Trim

Transmission

Price (INR)

SmartStream Petrol (G1.5)

7-Seater

HTE

6MT

11,20,900

7-Seater

HTE(O)

6MT

12,16,900

7-Seater

HTE EX

6MT

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12,67,900

SmartStream Petrol (G1.5T)

7-Seater

HTE(O)

6MT

12,99,900

7-Seater

HTE EX

6MT

13,54,900

7-Seater

HTK+

6MT

15,17,990

7-Seater

HTK+(O)

6MT

16,19,900

7-Seater

HTX

6MT

17,85,900

7-Seater

HTX+

6MT

18,81,900

7-Seater

HTX

iMT

18,14,900

7-Seater

HTX+

iMT

19,10,900

7-Seater

HTK+

7DCT

16,62,900

7-Seater

HTK+(O)

7DCT

17,63,900

7-Seater

GTX

7DCT

19,80,900

7-Seater

HTX(O)

7DCT

19,39,900

7-Seater

HTX(O) A

7DCT

19,85,900

7-Seater

HTX+

7DCT

20,84,900

7-Seater

GTX+

7DCT

21,56,900

7-Seater

X-Line

7DCT

21,56,900

6-Seater

HTX+

6MT

18,81,900

6-Seater

HTX+

iMT

19,10,900

6-Seater

HTK+

7DCT

16,62,900

6-Seater

HTK+(O)

7DCT

17,63,900

6-Seater

GTX

7DCT

19,80,900

6-Seater

HTX(O)

7DCT

19,39,900

6-Seater

HTX(O) A

7DCT

19,85,900

6-Seater

HTX+

7DCT

20,84,900

6-Seater

GTX+

7DCT

21,56,900

6-Seater

X-Line

7DCT

21,56,900

Diesel (D1.5)

7-Seater

HTE

6MT

13,13,900

7-Seater

HTE(O)

6MT

14,14,900

7-Seater

HTE EX

6MT

14,65,900

7-Seater

HTK+

6MT

16,21,900

7-Seater

HTK+(O)

6MT

16,99,900

7-Seater

HTX

6MT

18,78,900

7-Seater

HTK+

6AT

17,34,900

6-Seater

HTK+

6AT

17,34,900

As part of the changes, the HTK+ variant now comes equipped with an electric sunroof. Higher up the range, the MPV gets additional features from HTK+(O) onwards, adding a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and a dashcam. Kia has also introduced a new HTX(O)A variant with a Level 2 ADAS suite, making advanced safety features available at a lower price point.

2026 Kia Carens Clavis: GT-Line and X-Line trims

The updated lineup further includes new GT-Line trims in GTX and GTX+ variants, along with an X-Line trim, and all are offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The GT-Line carries cosmetic changes to set itself apart, including blacked-out roof rails and ORVMs, revised front bumpers with body-coloured inserts, LED fog lamps, new alloy wheels, lime-coloured brake calipers and metal pedals. The X-Line trim adopts an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior finish, along with Aurora Black Pearl.

Both GT-Line and X-Line variants also offer the option of a 6-seater setup with captain seats in the second row for enhanced passenger comfort, as well as features like Digital Key.

The MY26 update also introduces Idle Stop-Go (ISG) technology to improve efficiency in urban driving conditions.

Also Read : 2026 Kia Carens Clavis EV launched with new trims and 6-seater options

2026 Kia Carens Clavis: Powertrain options

The Carens Clavis continues to be offered with multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission choices include manual, iMT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2026, 17:56 pm IST
TAGS: mpv

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