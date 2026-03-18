2026 Kia Carens Clavis EV launched with new trims and 6-seater options

Kia India has launched the MY2026 update for the Carens Clavis EV , expanding the electric MPV’s lineup with new trims and a revised seating configuration. The update adds a 6-seater layout with second-row captain seats, alongside the existing 7-seater version, with prices starting at ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 6-seater variants are available across multiple trims, including HTX (E), HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X-Line. The 7-seater Carens Clavis EV continues to be offered on higher trims such as GTX, GTX+ and X-Line, providing flexibility based on usage requirements.

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As part of the update, Kia has also introduced GT-Line and X-Line trims for the Extended Range variant. The GT-Line variants carry cosmetic updates such as revised alloy wheels, lime-coloured brake calipers and metal pedals. The X-Line variants adopt an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior finish, along with Aurora Black Pearl.

Battery Pack Seating Configuration Trim Price (INR) Standard Range

(42 kWh) 7-Seater HTK+ 1,799,000 HTX E 1,999,000 HTX 2,049,000 6-Seater HTX E 1,999,000 HTX 2,049,000 Extended Range

(51.4 kWh) 7-Seater HTX E ER 2,199,000 HTX ER 2,249,000 GTX* 2,299,000 HTX+ ER 2,449,000 GTX+ 2,499,000 X-Line 2,499,000 6-Seater HTX E ER 2,199,000 HTX ER 2,249,000 GTX* 2,299,000 HTX+ ER 2,449,000 GTX+ 2,499,000 X-Line 2,499,000

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery and range

The Carens Clavis EV continues with the existing two battery pack options. The 51.4 kWh battery pack enables an ARAI-certified range of 490 km, while the 42 kWh unit offers a claimed 404 km (both MIDC Full). The MPV’s electric motor is available in two output levels, 99 kW and 126 kW, with peak torque rated at 255 Nm. The battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 39 minutes.

Also Read : 2026 Kia Sonet brings more automatic gearbox variants and new Magma Red colour

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Features and safety

The MY26 update adds a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, while higher variants such as GTX+ and X-Line get features including Digital Key and battery heater technology. The Carens Clavis EV continues to feature a dual panoramic display setup, connected car features, and a broad safety suite including six airbags, electronic stability control and hill start assist.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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