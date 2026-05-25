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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Honda City Facelift Vs Skoda Slavia Top Variants Compared: Which One Is Better?

2026 Honda City facelift vs Skoda Slavia top variants compared: Which one is better?

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 25 May 2026, 12:59 pm
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The 2026 Honda City facelift competes with the Skoda Slavia, offering extensive exterior styling updates and a revised interior for 15.25–16.25 lakh, undercutting the more powerful 17.99 lakh Slavia.

2026 Honda City facelift vs Skoda Slavia
The top variant of the Honda City facelift is priced at ₹16.25 lakh while the Skoda Slavia's top variant is priced at ₹17.99 lakh
2026 Honda City facelift vs Skoda Slavia
The top variant of the Honda City facelift is priced at ₹16.25 lakh while the Skoda Slavia's top variant is priced at ₹17.99 lakh
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Japanese automaker Honda recently launched the 2026 facelift of its flagship model, the City, in India. Despite the limited offerings in the compact sedan space, the Skoda Slavia stands out since it is one of the most affordable offerings, while having great driving dynamics, coupled with good interiors and two turbocharged engine options. The 2026 City facelift gets feature additions as well, making it a strong competitor to the Skoda Slavia. Let’s see who will come out on top when the top variants of both the compact sedans are compared:

Honda City facelift vs Skoda Slavia: Engine

The top variant of the Honda City facelift gets the same 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine as the outgoing model, producing approximately 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission.

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The top variant of the Skoda Slavia, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol TSI engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.

Honda City facelift vs Skoda Slavia: Exterior

The 2026 Honda City facelift gets a completely redesigned front end. It gets a new connected DRL light bar on the front with Bi-LED projector headlamps, a black Matrix mesh grille, a repositioned Honda logo, and a wider bumper with aerodynamic air curtains, among others. In addition, the compact sedan is 11 mm longer than the outgoing model, measuring 4,594 mm, and features 16-inch alloy wheels, Z-Edge wrap LED tail lamps, a matching lower bumper garnish, and a trunk lip spoiler.

The Skoda Slavia, on the other hand, gets a butterfly grille with vertical black slats along with a chrome border, projector headlamps complemented by L-shaped LED daytime running lights and integrated fog lamps, dark-finished B and C-pillars, 16-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish, wrap-around LED taillights, and Skoda lettering on the tailgate, among others. In addition to that, the Skoda Slavia measures 4,541 mm in length, making it 53 mm shorter than the 2026 Honda City facelift.

Honda City facelift vs Skoda Slavia: Interior and Features

The new Honda City boasts a dual-tone Ivory and Black layout featuring a Dark Iron 3D pattern garnish. Additionally, the 2026 Honda City facelift gets rear lounge seating, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a sunroof, a walk-away auto-lock system, and remote AC operations, along with a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Not only that, but the compact sedan gets front ventilated seats.

The Skoda Slavia boasts a 10-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front ventilated seats, touch-based climate control systems, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents, and a black-and-beige dual-tone interior, among others.

Also Read : Honda City Facelift and ZR-V Hybrid fuel efficiency details out

Honda City facelift vs Skoda Slavia: Price

The top variant of the 2026 Honda City facelift has been priced at 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT variant, whereas the Skoda Slavia is priced at 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 May 2026, 11:38 am IST

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