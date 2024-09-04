2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled with upgraded range, new features & XRT variant

Hyundai has unveiled the 2025 Ioniq 5 in the US market. The brand has not only added new features, increased battery capacity and range but also added a new trim called XRT. Moreover, Hyundai has also announced that the Ioniq 5 will now be using a NACS charging port so it will be compatible with Tesla's superchargers.

Till now, the driving range of the Ioniq 5 AWD was 418 km. Now, it is between 400 and 450 km, depending on the trim, wheel and tyre size that the customer opts for. Then there are the RWD variants. The SE, SEL and Limited's range has gone up from 487 km to more than 498 km. The SE Standard Range variant's range has increased from 354 km to more than 386 km.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Interior updates

The Ioniq 5 now comes with redesigned HVAC controls, there is a new centre console with physical heated front seat controls. There is a new steering wheel along with heated rear seats on a few variants.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Updated technology

The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. There is Hyundai's Digital Key 2 support, smart cruise control 2, USB C-ports and Controller Over-The Air (OTA) update support.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Safety

For safety, the Ioniq 5 comes with Blind Spot Warning and Assist, Forward Attention Warning, Parking Distance Warning, Rear wiper and washer, Advanced Rear Occupant Alert, Side Parking Distance Warning, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist 2. Apart from this, the body, front and rear doors, and B-pillar parts have been reinforced to improve side collision protection. There are also eight airbags on offer.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT

Joining the lineup is the new XRT variant that will sit between the upgraded standard model and the high-performance Ioniq 5 N. It boasts a more aggressive front and rear design with unique bumpers, stylish side skirts, and a set of dedicated 18-inch aluminium wheels. The ground clearance has been increased and the suspension has been retuned as well. The cabin gets H-Tex seating surfaces with XRT-unique patterning, XRT badging and logos, and a black headliner.

