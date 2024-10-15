2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron unveiled. Is it the longest range electric SUV

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron has been unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The Sportback style essentially combines the practicality of an SUV with the aerodynamics of a coupe. The rear-slope, according to Audi, resonates with the Audi TT coupe in terms of design.

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron offers two battery options, with ranges of up to 656 km and 545 km. The performance variant reaches 0-100 kmph in 4.3 sec

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Design

The car's aerodynamic design helps it stand out, with a claimed low drag coefficient of 0.26, which also contributes to its impressive range. Audi has also incorporated new digital OLED lighting technology, giving the car a futuristic and customisable light signature, making it look more stylish and improving visibility at the same time.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Interior and storage

The Q6 Sportback e-tron’s cabin is designed for comfort and focuses on sustainability. The materials used, including seat fabrics and the roof lining, are made from recycled materials. The interior also features Audi’s latest MMI panoramic display and advanced voice control system with ChatGPT integration.

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron features a 511-liter luggage compartment, which expands to 1,373 liters when the rear seats are folded. It also has a handy 64-liter frunk (front trunk) for additional storage. The long wheelbase of 2,899 millimeters ensures plenty of room for passengers, especially in the rear seats.

The rear of the Sportback get a different visual aesthetic from the traditional Audi-styling, however the recognisable connected tail-lamp serves as a reminder of the brand.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Performance and range

At launch, the Q6 Sportback e-tron will offer two battery sizes: a 100 kWh version with a range of up to 656 kilometers and an 83 kWh variant with a 545 km range. The rear-wheel-drive version can reach 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, while the high-performance SQ6 model achieves this in only 4.3 seconds.

The Q6 Sportback can be had in four variants in total. Audi has not revealed numbers for the base 83 kWh RWD variant except its 0-100 kmph time which stands at a claimed 7 seconds. The carmaker saya this variant can go up to 545 km on a single charge.

The Q6 Sportback Performance variant makes the RWD puts out 301 bhp and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds (claimed) with launch control enabled. Whereas with the Quattro option the power output is increased to 382 bhp, making the 0-100 kmph run in just 5.9 seconds. The RWD variant gets a claimed range of 656 km and the AWD variant gets a claimed range of up to 636 km.

The SQ6 Sportback e-tron is the most powerful one churning out 482 bhp with dual electric motors placed at the front and rear, it does 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds (claimed) with launch control. In this configuration it can go up to 607 km (claimed) on a single charge.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Charging and safety

With an 800-volt electrical system, the Q6 Sportback e-tron can charge up to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes (claimed) at a fast-charging station. Additionally, the vehicle has earned a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, making it one of the safest electric vehicles on the market.

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron: Pricing

Audi has promised that the Q6 Sportback e-tron will go on sale at the end of 2024. Pricing starts at € 65,900 (or ₹60,37,296) for the entry-level model and the high-performance SQ6 will be priced at € 96,200 (or ₹88,13,170).

