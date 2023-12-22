What makes the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 special?

Royal Enfield finally launched the Himalayan in the Indian market.
There are a lot of things that make the Himalayan 450 special.
It is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to use a liquid-cooled engine.
The engine produces 40 bhp and 39 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed with slip and assist clutch.
It comes with integrated Google Maps in the instrument cluster.
The motorcycle also comes wtih tubeless spoked rims which are expected to go on sale next year.
Royal Enfield managed to increase the ground clearance while increasing the suspension travel as well.
The fuel tank capacity has also gone up but the weight is still under 200 kg. It is 196 kg to be precise.
Royal Enfield will also offer a Rally version of the motorcycle.