2025 Audi Q6 e-tron luxury electric SUV makes global debut with 625 km range

Audi AG has finally taken the wraps off the new Q6 e-tron luxury SUV, joining the brand’s e-tron SUV family. The new Audi Q6 e-tron is based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, sharing its underpinnings with the Porsche Macan EV under the Volkswagen umbrella and used for the first time for an Audi. The new platform comes with an 800-volt system incorporating two electric motors with a rear bias for power and weight.

The new Audi Q6 e-tron arrives in two versions - Q6 and the more performance-oriented SQ6. Both versions use a 100 kWh (94.9 kWh net) battery pack that promises a range of up to 625 km (claimed) on a single charge. The dual electric motors produce 382 bhp on the standard Q6 e-tron, while the SQ6 packs 483 bhp. The automaker has added the launch control activated feature that bumps up the power to 456 bhp and 510 bhp respectively, for quicker acceleration.

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron shares its underpinnings with the new Porsche Macan EV and is based on the 800-volt PPE architecture

Audi claims 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, which drops to flat 5 seconds using launch control. The SQ6 e-tron further drops the 0-tonne run to 4.2 seconds. The automaker has not revealed full details about the range yet but the 800-volt charging capability will allow the Q6 e-tron to charge from 10-80 per cent in 21 minutes using a 270 kW DC fast charger. Audi says about 255 km can be charged in just 10 minutes.

The new PPE architecture has been purpose-built to maximise electric packaging. The new Q6 e-tron measures 4,771 mm in length, 1,993 mm in width, and 1,648 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,899 mm promising decent legroom in the second row. The long wheelbase with short overhangs makes for an agile stance on the electric SUV, coupled with a singleframe closed-off grille with side air intakes. The high-positioned LED DRLs also allow for a distinctive look. The Q6 e-tron rides on wider rear tyres for better driving dynamics.

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron gets a 14.5-inch central curved infotainment display and a new 10.9-inch touchscreen unit for the front passenger

The cabin looks futuristic on the new Audi Q6 e-tron marking a new design direction for the automaker. The new 14.5-inch central curved display comes with its own AI avatar and extends into the 11.9-inch driver display behind the steering wheel. There’s a 10.9-inch infotainment unit for the front passenger as well. An optional augmented reality heads-up display is available that shows the driver images displayed on the windshield and appears to be 650 feet in front of the car. The Q6 e-tron comes with connected tech and OTA updates.

The Audi Q6 e-tron is likely to come to India and is expected to arrive sometime next year

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron will arrive at showrooms in Europe later in the year and order books are open for the electric SUV. The new offering will make its way to India and we can expect the model to arrive sometime next year. The new Q6 e-tron will be positioned below the Q8 e-tron and expect prices to be under ₹1 crore on the electric SUV. While Audi has unveiled the SUV versions for now, the Sportback alternatives will arrive later.

