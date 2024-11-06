2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire spotted in dealerships ahead of launch. Check details

India’s most selling sub compact sedan, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is all set to launch in its fourth generation avatar on November 11. Now ahead of its launch, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has started reaching dealerships. In its fourth generation avatar, the Dzire will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Aura , Tata Tigor and the soon to be updated Honda Amaze .

With the fourth generation model of the Dzire, Maruti Suzuki has completely strayed away from making it look like an extended version of the Swift, on which the Dzire is based on. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire goes for an aggressive look with straighter lines all around.

The front fascia of the 2024 Dzire sports a newer, sleeker and more rectangular LED headlamps, an updated bumper and an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip. The rear also gets a redesigned bumper shape, the tail lamps are also newly designed and the chrome strip at the rear has been readjusted to make space for the tail lamp. Looking at the profile, a newly shaped roofline can also be seen alongside the newly designed 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior

Just like the exterior, the cabin of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire also gets a revamp. The Dzire gets the same dashboard layout as the 2024 Swift. It gets an analogue instrument cluster with a MID screen in between. The Dzire further gets a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer. Additionally the new Dzire also gets an electric sunroof, a first for the segment.

Other features include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with cupholders, dual charging ports at the rear, a wireless charger at the front and a 360-degree camera system.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire becomes the second model from the carmaker to utilise the new Z series petrol engine. The new Dzire uses the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that made its debut earlier in the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT.

