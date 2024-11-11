2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire launch today: Live and latest updates

Quick recap of Dzire launch in 2008

Back almost two decades ago, 16 years to be precise, the Indian car market was a very different battlefield from what it is today. SUV was still an elite body style and compact cars ruled the roads with an air of arrogance. Small cars were practical, affordable and frugal. In came Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire to be all of these, and more. And yes, it was the Swift Dzire back then.

The Swift Dzire was launched in 2008 at a base price of ₹5.45 lakh and went up to ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom). The first-generation model, as well as the subsequent generation versions, were seen as a Swift with an added section for the boot. And it really was. But it clicked with potential buyers and the Dzire began to gradually find favour in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.

At the time of course, the sedan was offered with both petrol as well as diesel motor. There was only a manual transmission on offer and no CNG kit. There were six variants and over a dozen colours to choose from.