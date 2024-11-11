2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire launch today: Live and latest updates
Move over SUVs because the king of sedans is back in an all new form. Ladies and gentlemen, a loud round of applause for the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire that is now packaged to meet evolving customer preferences. First launched in 2008, there are over 27 lakh units of the Maruti Dzire on Indian roads. And the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is aiming to increase this figure manifold. Can it? Catch the live and latest updates from the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire launch event.
Quick recap of Dzire launch in 2008
Back almost two decades ago, 16 years to be precise, the Indian car market was a very different battlefield from what it is today. SUV was still an elite body style and compact cars ruled the roads with an air of arrogance. Small cars were practical, affordable and frugal. In came Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire to be all of these, and more. And yes, it was the Swift Dzire back then.
The Swift Dzire was launched in 2008 at a base price of ₹5.45 lakh and went up to ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom). The first-generation model, as well as the subsequent generation versions, were seen as a Swift with an added section for the boot. And it really was. But it clicked with potential buyers and the Dzire began to gradually find favour in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.
At the time of course, the sedan was offered with both petrol as well as diesel motor. There was only a manual transmission on offer and no CNG kit. There were six variants and over a dozen colours to choose from.
Good morning and welcome to the launch of 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Car models come and go but certain models are timeless. And if ageing like fine wine is an art, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is quite an artist that paints a stunning self-portrait in its fourth-generation form factor. With over 27 lakh units on Indian roads, one would imagine the Dzire is past its prime. But is it? Stay with us for the launch of the all-new Dzire for the absolute latest from the updated model including, of course, the all-important pricing structure.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.