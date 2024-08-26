2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV interior revealed with dual-screen setup

Hyundai Motor has revealed the new interior look of the upcoming 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV ahead of its official launch next month. This is the first time that the Korean auto giant has offered a glimpse into the cabin which will be updated in its new avatar. The Alcazar SUV will get its first major update on September 9 three years after it made its debut in India as the Korean carmaker's first three-row SUV. Earlier, the carmaker had revealed the first look of the SUV from the outside.

Last week, Hyundai Motor had revealed the exterior design of the 2024 Alcazar SUV. The three-row utility vehicle, which will renew its rivalry with the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and Kia Carens among others, will come with several changes. Most of the design updates are influenced by the new generation Hyundai Creta which was launched in January this year.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Interior design

The cabin of the new Alcazar SUV will get updates like the exterior in its new avatar with host of changes. The SUV will now be offered with a dual-tone colour theme which Hyundai calls Noble Brown and Haze Navy. The AC vents are now horizontal in shape and are placed under the infotainment screen. The upholstery has also been updated with quilted seat pattern. The feature control section on the centre console has also been updated with touch-enabled panel and less physical buttons.

Hyundai Alcazar: Features

The biggest update, and the most expected one, is the addition of a dual-screen setup which houses both the infotainment screen and the driver display. The size of the screens are likely to be similar to the ones found inside the new Creta SUV. Hyundai will also offer Alcazar with captain seats in the second row of its 6-seater version with more cushioning and a folding armrest. In the 7-seater variant, Hyundai will introduce one-touch tumble feature to fold the second row seats and make into the third row.

Hyundai Alcazar: Engine, transmission choices

Under the hood, the new Alcazar will come with two engine options. There will be a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) unit. It is capable of generating 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The other options is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission. It can churn out 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

