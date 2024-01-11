2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited is all set to launch the 2024 Creta which is supposed to happen on January 16th. Recently, Hyundai released the official pictures of the SUV. Now, the manufacturer has started dispatching Creta Facelift to its dealerships. Here are a few new pictures of the SUV spotted at a dealership yard.

As we can see from the pictures, the 2024 Creta looks more muscular than the outgoing version. When compared, the outgoing one had more of a rounded profile whereas the new one looks more squared-off. It now comes with new al-new LED lighting elements and a lightbar. There is also a new grille, skid plate and a redesigned bumper. Just like the Tucson and the Venue, the LED Daytime Running Lamps are positioned above while the main headlamp unit sits below in the bumper.

2024 Hyundai Creta will get a light bar at the rear. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)

On the side, there are not a lot of changes, The side panels are more or less the same with the accentuated wheel arches and a silver piece going through the C-pillar. At the rear, there is an all-new design. The tailgate is now flatter and houses a new set of LED tail lamps that are slim and are connected via a lightbar. There is also a rear spoiler and a high-mounted stop lamp on offer. Apart from this, the bumper has been redesigned and so is the bumper.

There is a new set of alloy wheels that Hyundai is using for the 2024 Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)

Hyundai has already revealed the features that will come with the new Creta. It will get a new digital instrumental cluster from the Alcazar. There will now be an Advanced Driver Aids System on offer which will have 19 features. The manufacturer is offering more than 70 safety features out of which 36 features will be offered as standard. Apart from this, the brand has also reworked the platform which should help in improving crash test rating.

2024 Hyundai Creta will be offered with three engine options - a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbocharged diesel and a turbocharged petrol engine. All three engines will have a capacity of 1.5 litres.

