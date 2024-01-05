2024 Hyundai Creta safety equipment & features revealed, will get ADAS

Hyundai Motor India Limited is all set to launch the 2024 Creta on January 16th in the Indian market. The manufacturer has been releasing new teasers of the SUV on its social media pages. The bookings of the 2024 Creta are already open for a token amount of ₹25,000. Now, the brand has confirmed a few safety equipment and features that the Creta facelift will boast.

In terms of safety equipment, the 2024 Hyundai CRETA will come with 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and much more. There will also be a Level 2 Advanced Driver Aids System which will include 19 features. Hyundai also says that they have reinforced crash members, floor, side sill and crash pad to improve structural rigidity and energy absorption of the bodyshell. In 2022, the SUV scored 3 stars in the Global NCAP crash test. So, there is a possibility that the score will improve when the new Creta goes for a crash test under Bharat NCAP.

The instrument cluster would chane its theme depending on the drive modes.

Then there are the features, Hyundai is always known to equip their vehicles with a lot of features and the 2024 Creta is no different. It will come with a 26.03 cm multi-display digital cluster that is borrowed from the Alcazar. There will be a Blind View Monitor, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-Way power driver seat, and ventilated seats Hyundai is also offering a one-year complimentary subscription to JioSaavn. The new 26.03 cm infotainment system will get more than 70 connectivity features, in-built navigation, a multi-language support and Bose sound system.

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., expressed, “As pioneers in democratizing technology and setting safety benchmarks, Hyundai Motor India presents the new Hyundai CRETA—an epitome of innovation that redefines the SUV landscape. With a plethora of revolutionary tech and safety features, the new Hyundai CRETA not only continues the legacy of an undisputed SUV but sets a new standard, delighting customers with a superior and futuristic experience."

