Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV spotted again ahead of launch. Check interiors

Hyundai Creta facelift SUV, all set for launch next month, has once again been spotted testing on Indian roads. The latest spy shot has revealed more details about the Creta 2024 SUV which will make India debut on January 16. The test mule caught on camera offered a brief look at its new dashboard layout with the screens and instrumentation details. This will be the first major facelift of the Creta since it was updated last back in 2020. It will renew rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate among others in the compact SUV segment.

The latest spy shot confirms that the upcoming Hyundai Creta will get a new dashboard layout with updated screens and features. The video, which offers a brief glimpse into the interior of the SUV, shows a new steering wheel setup as well. It is similar to the one Hyundai introduced in the new Verna. The digital instrument cluster is also going to be new, something closer to the one seen inside the Alcazar SUV. The infotainment screen is also expected to be updated with new features.

Earlier spy shots hint at more changes inside the cabin of the Creta 2024 SUV. It is likely to come with an all-black theme and dual-tone seats. One of the changes seen inside is that passengers at the rear will also get headrests. Among other features, the new Creta is expected to come with ventilated front seats, 360 degree camera as well as ADAS technology sourced from models like Verna or Tucson.

According to earlier spy shots, the upcoming Creta facelift SUV will have design elements similar to Palisade, Hyundai's global SUV. It will get vertical LED light setup along with parametric grille at the front. At the rear, besides the updated light setup, the Creta will also get sequential turn indicators. Spy shots have revealed that the new Hyundai Creta SUV will also get connected LED taillight unit. The existing version of the Creta does not come with this feature. The new Creta will join the ranks of Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others to introduce this feature in the upcoming version.

Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to offer the new Creta SUV with at least three powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Expect these units to come mated with multiple transmission options which will include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT for the turbo unit.

Hyundai Creta is currently available in India at a starting price of ₹10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch price of the new Creta is likely to remain under ₹11 lakh.

