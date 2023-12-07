Exter to Venue: Hyundai cars and SUVs set for price hike from this date

Hyundai Motor has followed other carmakers announcing price hike from January 2024
From SUVs like Creta to EVs like Ioniq 5, cars across Hyundai's India lineup will see prices rise from next month
Hyundai currently sells SUVs like Creta, Exter, Venue, Alcazar and Tucson in India
It also offers two sedans including Verna and Aura
In the small car segment, Hyundai offers the likes of i20 and Grand i10 Nios hatchbacks
The carmaker also sells Ioniq 5 and Kona as part of its EV portfolio in India
Hyundai says rising costs of production is the reason behind the latest hike
Barring Creta, its best-selling car in India, Hyundai will increase prices of all other models
Hyundai will introduce the 2024 Creta early next year, discontinuing the existing version of the SUV